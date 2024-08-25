1 arrested, multiple suspects sought in 2 separate shootings and assault in Hamilton

Firearm and ammunition seized by Hamilton police
Firearm and ammunition seized by Hamilton police on August 24, 2024. HPS/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted August 25, 2024 12:13 pm.

Hamilton police say a “significant tragedy” was averted following a series of violent events on Saturday night.

Police say they were on patrol at the Winona Peach Festival when a disturbance broke out just before 9:30 p.m. near the midway between two men. As they approached, officers were informed one of the men had a gun.

A 23-year-old was taken into custody and a firearm with a high-capacity magazine and ammunition was recovered. He’s now facing a number of charges including possessing a loaded firearm and possessing a prohibited weapon.

“The actions of these officers prevented what could have been a significant tragedy,” police said in a release noting the area was filled with hundreds of people, including children and families.

An hour later, police were called to another disturbance in the parking lot near the festival. They say four men who were allegedly attacking another man with a baseball bat fled the scene once police arrived. A 53-year-old was taken to hospital suffering from serious injuries.

In a separate incident, police were called to a shooting in the parking lot of Peddles Tavern on Barton Street East just before midnight. Two men – aged 20 and 28 – suffered non-life threatening injuries, however, police say they are not cooperating with the investigation. Investigators are searching for a man described as being in his 20s with dreadlocks and a ponytail who was last seen wearing dark clothing and a hoodie.

Police are also investigating after three people suffered gunshot wounds following a reported shooting at Club 33 on Bowen Street. Two men and a woman, all in their 20s, were taken to the hospital suffering from serious injuries. Investigators say they are looking for a male suspect with blonde hair and a light beard last seen wearing a black Blue Jays baseball cap, white shirt and black jeans.

Police say there have been ongoing issues with licensed establishments in the area and they continue to work closely with the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario to revoke the licenses at the locations where these violent incidents are occurring.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Feds identify 56 government properties for conversion to affordable housing
Feds identify 56 government properties for conversion to affordable housing

The federal government has added 56 properties to a new public lands bank of locations that are suitable for long-term leases so developers can build affordable housing. Housing Minister Sean Fraser...

15m ago

Companies take stock of rail shutdown's hit to economy - and bottom lines
Companies take stock of rail shutdown's hit to economy - and bottom lines

The economic fallout of the country's rail shutdown is set to come into focus this week as shippers and producers take stock of cargo delays and financial losses. A work stoppage that began early Thursday...

2h ago

The suspect in the Germany attack was motivated by Islamic State group ideology, prosecutors say
The suspect in the Germany attack was motivated by Islamic State group ideology, prosecutors say

SOLINGEN, Germany (AP) — A Syrian man on Sunday was ordered held on suspicion of murder and membership in a terrorist organization in connection with the Solingen knife attack that left three dead and...

28m ago

Israel and Hezbollah trade their most intense fire in months and then pull back
Israel and Hezbollah trade their most intense fire in months and then pull back

In a statement, the Israeli military accused Hezbollah of 'preparing to file missiles and rockets toward Israeli territory.'

28m ago

Top Stories

Feds identify 56 government properties for conversion to affordable housing
Feds identify 56 government properties for conversion to affordable housing

The federal government has added 56 properties to a new public lands bank of locations that are suitable for long-term leases so developers can build affordable housing. Housing Minister Sean Fraser...

15m ago

Companies take stock of rail shutdown's hit to economy - and bottom lines
Companies take stock of rail shutdown's hit to economy - and bottom lines

The economic fallout of the country's rail shutdown is set to come into focus this week as shippers and producers take stock of cargo delays and financial losses. A work stoppage that began early Thursday...

2h ago

The suspect in the Germany attack was motivated by Islamic State group ideology, prosecutors say
The suspect in the Germany attack was motivated by Islamic State group ideology, prosecutors say

SOLINGEN, Germany (AP) — A Syrian man on Sunday was ordered held on suspicion of murder and membership in a terrorist organization in connection with the Solingen knife attack that left three dead and...

28m ago

Israel and Hezbollah trade their most intense fire in months and then pull back
Israel and Hezbollah trade their most intense fire in months and then pull back

In a statement, the Israeli military accused Hezbollah of 'preparing to file missiles and rockets toward Israeli territory.'

28m ago

Most Watched Today

0:55
Motorcyclist wanted after Toronto officer struck and seriously injured, police say
Motorcyclist wanted after Toronto officer struck and seriously injured, police say

Toronto police investigators say they're searching for a motorcyclist after an officer was struck and seriously injured outside the Rogers Centre Saturday afternoon.

13h ago

3:06
Canadian government halts deportation of bisexual man to Kenya
Canadian government halts deportation of bisexual man to Kenya

After several desperate pleas to the Canadian government, a migrant to Toronto facing possible persecution in his homeland because of his sexuality has been granted a one-year temporary resident permit. Afua Baah reports.

14h ago

1:06
2 females found dead inside Etobicoke home, suspect being sought for murder
2 females found dead inside Etobicoke home, suspect being sought for murder

Two women have been found dead inside an Etobicoke home Friday afternoon, and one suspect is still at large. Catalina Gillies with the investigation now underway.
2:57
King's Plate moved forward on rain date
King's Plate moved forward on rain date

After a rare delay due to heavy wind and rain, Canada's longest running thoroughbred racing event has finally been held. David Zura explains and visits the track on race day.

2:02
A perfect fit for Paralympic athletes and hopefuls
A perfect fit for Paralympic athletes and hopefuls

We're less than a week away from the Paralympics in Paris, and some young athletic hopefuls will be watching closely. Audra Brown with how a Toronto kids rehab hospital is looking to make dreams become a reality.
More Videos