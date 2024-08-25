1 arrested, multiple suspects sought in 2 separate shootings and assault in Hamilton

Hamilton police say a “significant tragedy” was averted following a series of violent events on Saturday night.

Police say they were on patrol at the Winona Peach Festival when a disturbance broke out just before 9:30 p.m. near the midway between two men. As they approached, officers were informed one of the men had a gun.

A 23-year-old was taken into custody and a firearm with a high-capacity magazine and ammunition was recovered. He’s now facing a number of charges including possessing a loaded firearm and possessing a prohibited weapon.

“The actions of these officers prevented what could have been a significant tragedy,” police said in a release noting the area was filled with hundreds of people, including children and families.

An hour later, police were called to another disturbance in the parking lot near the festival. They say four men who were allegedly attacking another man with a baseball bat fled the scene once police arrived. A 53-year-old was taken to hospital suffering from serious injuries.

In a separate incident, police were called to a shooting in the parking lot of Peddles Tavern on Barton Street East just before midnight. Two men – aged 20 and 28 – suffered non-life threatening injuries, however, police say they are not cooperating with the investigation. Investigators are searching for a man described as being in his 20s with dreadlocks and a ponytail who was last seen wearing dark clothing and a hoodie.

Police are also investigating after three people suffered gunshot wounds following a reported shooting at Club 33 on Bowen Street. Two men and a woman, all in their 20s, were taken to the hospital suffering from serious injuries. Investigators say they are looking for a male suspect with blonde hair and a light beard last seen wearing a black Blue Jays baseball cap, white shirt and black jeans.

Police say there have been ongoing issues with licensed establishments in the area and they continue to work closely with the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario to revoke the licenses at the locations where these violent incidents are occurring.