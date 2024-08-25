Israel says more polio vaccines are delivered to Gaza, where aid groups seek pause in fighting

FILE - Palestinians displaced by the Israeli air and ground offensive on the Gaza Strip, walk past sewage flowing into the streets of the southern town of Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, on July 4, 2024. Israel’s military on Sunday Aug. 25, 2024 said polio vaccines for more than 1 million people had been delivered to Gaza, after the first confirmed case of the disease in the territory in a quarter-century. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi, File)

By Associated Press, The Associated Press

Posted August 25, 2024 2:38 pm.

Last Updated August 25, 2024 4:15 pm.

Israel’s military on Sunday said polio vaccines for more than 1 million people had been delivered to Gaza, after the first confirmed case of the disease in the territory in a quarter-century.

It was not immediately clear how, or how quickly, the more than 25,000 vials of vaccine would be distributed in Gaza, where ongoing fighting and unrest have challenged humanitarian efforts during more than 10 months of war.

Other polio cases are suspected across the largely devastated territory after the virus was detected in wastewater in six different locations in July.

Aid groups plan to vaccinate more than 600,000 children under age 10 and have called for an urgent pause in the war to increase vaccinations. The World Health Organization and the United Nations children’s agency have said that, at a minimum, a seven-day pause is needed.

The U.N. has aimed to bring 1.6 million doses of polio vaccine into Gaza, where hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians are crowded into tent camps lacking clean water or proper disposal of sewage and garbage. Families sometimes use wastewater to drink or clean dishes.

Polio is highly contagious and transmits mainly through contact with contaminated feces, water or food. It can cause difficulty breathing and irreversible paralysis, usually in the legs. It strikes young children in particular and is sometimes fatal.

The new statement by the Israeli military body responsible for Palestinian civilian affairs said five trucks with special refrigeration equipment for vaccine storage were brought into Gaza on Friday in coordination with the U.N. The vaccines arrived Sunday.

The statement said vaccinations will be conducted by international and local medical teams at “various locations” in Gaza, in coordination with Israel’s military as part of “routine humanitarian pauses” to allow people to reach health centers.

The statement said more than 282,000 vials of the polio vaccine have been brought into Gaza since the war began in early October.

The territory’s health care system has been devastated, and workers are overwhelmed. Only about a third of Gaza’s 36 hospitals and 40% of its primary health care facilities are functioning, according to the U.N. But the WHO and UNICEF say their vaccination campaign will be carried out in every municipality in Gaza, with help from 2,700 workers.

Before the war, 99% of Gaza’s population was vaccinated against polio. That figure is now 86%, according to the WHO.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 arrested, multiple suspects sought in 2 separate shootings and assault in Hamilton
1 arrested, multiple suspects sought in 2 separate shootings and assault in Hamilton

Hamilton police say a "significant tragedy" was averted following a series of violent events on Saturday night. Police say they were on patrol at the Winona Peach Festival when a disturbance broke...

4h ago

Feds identify 56 government properties for conversion to affordable housing
Feds identify 56 government properties for conversion to affordable housing

The federal government has added 56 properties to a new public lands bank of locations that are suitable for long-term leases so developers can build housing, a move the Housing Minister says will help...

47m ago

Companies take stock of rail shutdown's hit to economy - and bottom lines
Companies take stock of rail shutdown's hit to economy - and bottom lines

The economic fallout of the country's rail shutdown is set to come into focus this week as shippers and producers take stock of cargo delays and financial losses. A work stoppage that began early Thursday...

5h ago

The suspect in the Germany attack was motivated by Islamic State group ideology, prosecutors say
The suspect in the Germany attack was motivated by Islamic State group ideology, prosecutors say

SOLINGEN, Germany (AP) — A Syrian man on Sunday was ordered held on suspicion of murder and membership in a terrorist organization in connection with the Solingen knife attack that left three dead and...

28m ago

Top Stories

1 arrested, multiple suspects sought in 2 separate shootings and assault in Hamilton
1 arrested, multiple suspects sought in 2 separate shootings and assault in Hamilton

Hamilton police say a "significant tragedy" was averted following a series of violent events on Saturday night. Police say they were on patrol at the Winona Peach Festival when a disturbance broke...

4h ago

Feds identify 56 government properties for conversion to affordable housing
Feds identify 56 government properties for conversion to affordable housing

The federal government has added 56 properties to a new public lands bank of locations that are suitable for long-term leases so developers can build housing, a move the Housing Minister says will help...

47m ago

Companies take stock of rail shutdown's hit to economy - and bottom lines
Companies take stock of rail shutdown's hit to economy - and bottom lines

The economic fallout of the country's rail shutdown is set to come into focus this week as shippers and producers take stock of cargo delays and financial losses. A work stoppage that began early Thursday...

5h ago

The suspect in the Germany attack was motivated by Islamic State group ideology, prosecutors say
The suspect in the Germany attack was motivated by Islamic State group ideology, prosecutors say

SOLINGEN, Germany (AP) — A Syrian man on Sunday was ordered held on suspicion of murder and membership in a terrorist organization in connection with the Solingen knife attack that left three dead and...

28m ago

Most Watched Today

0:55
Motorcyclist wanted after Toronto officer struck and seriously injured, police say
Motorcyclist wanted after Toronto officer struck and seriously injured, police say

Toronto police investigators say they're searching for a motorcyclist after an officer was struck and seriously injured outside the Rogers Centre Saturday afternoon.

16h ago

2:04
Deadly flooding impacts 4.5 million people in Bangladesh and India
Deadly flooding impacts 4.5 million people in Bangladesh and India

Flooding has killed at least 36 people in Bangladesh and northeast India, while over 200,000 have been evacuated from their homes. Catalina Gillies has the details.

16h ago

3:06
Canadian government halts deportation of bisexual man to Kenya
Canadian government halts deportation of bisexual man to Kenya

After several desperate pleas to the Canadian government, a migrant to Toronto facing possible persecution in his homeland because of his sexuality has been granted a one-year temporary resident permit. Afua Baah reports.

17h ago

1:06
2 females found dead inside Etobicoke home, suspect being sought for murder
2 females found dead inside Etobicoke home, suspect being sought for murder

Two women have been found dead inside an Etobicoke home Friday afternoon, and one suspect is still at large. Catalina Gillies with the investigation now underway.
2:57
King's Plate moved forward on rain date
King's Plate moved forward on rain date

After a rare delay due to heavy wind and rain, Canada's longest running thoroughbred racing event has finally been held. David Zura explains and visits the track on race day.

More Videos