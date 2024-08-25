French authorities arrest Telegram CEO Pavel Durov at a Paris airport, French media report

Founder and CEO of encrypted messaging service Telegram Pavel Durov.
Founder and CEO of encrypted messaging service Telegram Pavel Durov.

By The Associated Press

Posted August 25, 2024 6:45 am.

Last Updated August 25, 2024 8:43 am.

The founder and CEO of the popular encrypted messaging service Telegram was detained at a Paris airport, French media reported Sunday.

Pavel Durov was detained at the Paris Le Bourget airport on Saturday evening after landing in France from Azerbaijan, according to broadcasters LCI and TF1.

Investigators from the National Anti-Fraud Office, attached to the French customs department, notified Durov that he was being placed in police custody, the broadcasters said.

French prosecutors declined to comment on Durov’s arrest when contacted by The Associated Press on Sunday, in line with regulations during an ongoing investigation.

French media reported that Durov, 39, was the subject of an arrest warrant issued by France based on allegations that his encrypted platform has been used for money laundering, drug trafficking and allowing the sharing of content linked to sexual exploitation of minors.

Western governments have often criticized Telegram for lack of content moderating on the messaging service.

Russian government officials expressed outrage at Durov’s arrest, with some highlighting what they said was the West’s double standards on freedom of speech.

“In 2018, a group of 26 NGOs, including Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International, Freedom House, Reporters Without Borders, the Committee to Protect Journalists, and others, condemned the Russian court’s decision to block Telegram,” said Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“Do you think this time they’ll appeal to Paris and demand Durov’s release?” Zakharova said in a post on her personal Telegram account.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

‘It’s a miracle’: Canada halts planned deportation of bisexual man to Kenya
‘It’s a miracle’: Canada halts planned deportation of bisexual man to Kenya

Charles Mwangi, who said he fled death threats and abuse in Kenya due to his sexuality before arriving in Canada, feared his forced return.

11m ago

Motorcyclist sought after Toronto officer struck, seriously injured: police
Motorcyclist sought after Toronto officer struck, seriously injured: police

Toronto police officers say the incident happened near Rees Street and Bremner Boulevard just before 6 p.m. on Saturday.

9h ago

Companies take stock of rail shutdown's hit to economy - and bottom lines
Companies take stock of rail shutdown's hit to economy - and bottom lines

The economic fallout of the country's rail shutdown is set to come into focus this week, as shippers and producers take stock of delays and losses. A work stoppage that began early Thursday morning...

36m ago

Feds to take steps on housing promises ahead of cabinet retreat in Halifax
Feds to take steps on housing promises ahead of cabinet retreat in Halifax

Housing Minister Sean Fraser is expected to unveil details on a Liberal promise to lease federal land to developers to build affordable housing on Sunday just before the full federal cabinet kicks off...

1h ago

Top Stories

‘It’s a miracle’: Canada halts planned deportation of bisexual man to Kenya
‘It’s a miracle’: Canada halts planned deportation of bisexual man to Kenya

Charles Mwangi, who said he fled death threats and abuse in Kenya due to his sexuality before arriving in Canada, feared his forced return.

11m ago

Motorcyclist sought after Toronto officer struck, seriously injured: police
Motorcyclist sought after Toronto officer struck, seriously injured: police

Toronto police officers say the incident happened near Rees Street and Bremner Boulevard just before 6 p.m. on Saturday.

9h ago

Companies take stock of rail shutdown's hit to economy - and bottom lines
Companies take stock of rail shutdown's hit to economy - and bottom lines

The economic fallout of the country's rail shutdown is set to come into focus this week, as shippers and producers take stock of delays and losses. A work stoppage that began early Thursday morning...

36m ago

Feds to take steps on housing promises ahead of cabinet retreat in Halifax
Feds to take steps on housing promises ahead of cabinet retreat in Halifax

Housing Minister Sean Fraser is expected to unveil details on a Liberal promise to lease federal land to developers to build affordable housing on Sunday just before the full federal cabinet kicks off...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:55
Motorcyclist wanted after Toronto officer struck and seriously injured, police say
Motorcyclist wanted after Toronto officer struck and seriously injured, police say

Toronto police investigators say they're searching for a motorcyclist after an officer was struck and seriously injured outside the Rogers Centre Saturday afternoon.

9h ago

3:06
Canadian government halts deportation of bisexual man to Kenya
Canadian government halts deportation of bisexual man to Kenya

After several desperate pleas to the Canadian government, a migrant to Toronto facing possible persecution in his homeland because of his sexuality has been granted a one-year temporary resident permit. Afua Baah reports.

9h ago

1:06
2 females found dead inside Etobicoke home, suspect being sought for murder
2 females found dead inside Etobicoke home, suspect being sought for murder

Two women have been found dead inside an Etobicoke home Friday afternoon, and one suspect is still at large. Catalina Gillies with the investigation now underway.
2:57
King's Plate moved forward on rain date
King's Plate moved forward on rain date

After a rare delay due to heavy wind and rain, Canada's longest running thoroughbred racing event has finally been held. David Zura explains and visits the track on race day.

2:02
A perfect fit for Paralympic athletes and hopefuls
A perfect fit for Paralympic athletes and hopefuls

We're less than a week away from the Paralympics in Paris, and some young athletic hopefuls will be watching closely. Audra Brown with how a Toronto kids rehab hospital is looking to make dreams become a reality.
More Videos