Tropical Storm Hone increases to Category 1 hurricane strength while approaching Hawaii

Tropical Storm Hone as it continues to track to the west toward the Hawaiian Islands.
This image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Tropical Storm Hone as it continues to track to the west toward the Hawaiian Islands. NOAA

By John Marchesan

Posted August 25, 2024 8:01 am.

Tropical Storm Hone increased to a Category 1 hurricane while continuing its steady approach toward Hawaii late Saturday, forecasters said.

Hone had top winds of 75 mph (120 kph), according to an 11 p.m. advisory by the Central Pacific Hurricane Center in Honolulu. The minimum threshold for a hurricane is 74 mph (119 kph).

A tropical storm warning remained in effect for the Big Island as the storm moved west at 12 mph (19 kph) about 105 miles (170 kilometers) south of Hilo, Hawaii, and about 275 miles (440 kilometers) southeast of Honolulu, the center said.

The hurricane center, part of the National Weather Service, previously said Hone was expected to remain just below hurricane strength at its peak Sunday through Monday.

Hurricane Gilma, still about 1,480 miles (2,380 kilometers) east of Hilo, increased to a Category 4 hurricane Saturday night.

Hone, whose name is Hawaiian for “sweet and soft,” drew near the islands Saturday with breezes that were expected to intensify and increase the wildfire risk for drier parts of the state even as memories are still fresh from last year’s deadly blazes on Maui.

A red flag fire warning was in effect for the leeward sides of all islands through 6 p.m. on Saturday. The National Weather Service issues the alert when warm temperatures, very low humidity and stronger winds combine to raise fire dangers.

“They gotta take this thing serious,” said Calvin Endo, a Waianae Coast neighborhood board member who lives in Makaha, a leeward Oahu neighborhood prone to wildfires.

Most of the archipelago is already abnormally dry or in drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. The winds are expected to be strongest where they blow downslope from higher terrain, over headlands and through passes, the hurricane center advised.

The situation recalls last year’s deadly wildfires on Maui, which were fueled by hurricane-force winds. But while Hone presents high fire dangers, “it’s not on the magnitude of that,” weather service meteorologist Derek Wroe in Honolulu said Saturday.

The Aug. 8, 2023, blaze that torched the historic town of Lahaina was the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century, with 102 dead. Dry, overgrown grasses and drought helped spread the fire.

For years, Endo has worried about dry brush on private property behind his home. He’s taken matters into his own hands by clearing the brush himself, but he’s concerned about nearby homes abutting overgrown vegetation.

“All you need is fire and wind and we’ll have another Lahaina,” Endo said in the morning. “I notice the wind started to kick up already.”

The cause of the Lahaina blaze is still under investigation, but it’s possible it was ignited by bare electrical wire and leaning power poles toppled by the strong winds.

The state’s two power companies, Hawaiian Electric and the Kauai Island Utility Cooperative, said they would be monitoring conditions this weekend and ready to shut off power if necessary to reduce the chance that live, damaged power lines could start fires.

Firefighters remained on the scene of a small blaze that started Friday night in Waikoloa, on the dry side of the Big Island, according to Big Island Mayor Mitch Roth. It was under control and did not cause any injuries or damage.

“We’re expecting to have bands of rain come through the day,” Roth said from Hilo, on the island’s east side, where it was raining.

The island was getting enough rain later Saturday to cancel its red flag warning, though a warning remained in effect for the other islands, said Ian Morrison, a weather service meteorologist in Honolulu.

Officials were closing some Big Island beach parks in anticipation of dangerously high surf and preparing to open shelters if needed, Roth said.

The Hawaii Tourism Authority told travelers it’s still safe to come to the islands but recommended postponing outdoor activities.

The eastern and southeastern parts of the Big Island could get 5 to 10 inches (11 to 25 centimeters) of rain. The island could get sustained winds of 20 to 40 mph (32 to 64 kph) and gusts near 60 mph (97 kph), weather officials said.

Moving westward across the Pacific behind Hone was Hurricane Gilma. A separate 11 p.m. Saturday advisory said Gilma’s “intensification rate has leveled off” and placed the storm 1,500 miles (2,410 kilometers) west of Baja California. The maximum sustained winds of 130 mph (215 kph) elevated the storm into the bottom of Category 4 hurricane status.

Forecasters had called for additional strengthening before gradually weakening as Gilma moves over cooler sea-surface temperatures and into a drier, more stable airmass.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

‘It’s a miracle’: Canada halts planned deportation of bisexual man to Kenya
‘It’s a miracle’: Canada halts planned deportation of bisexual man to Kenya

Charles Mwangi, who said he fled death threats and abuse in Kenya due to his sexuality before arriving in Canada, feared his forced return.

17m ago

Motorcyclist sought after Toronto officer struck, seriously injured: police
Motorcyclist sought after Toronto officer struck, seriously injured: police

Toronto police officers say the incident happened near Rees Street and Bremner Boulevard just before 6 p.m. on Saturday.

9h ago

Companies take stock of rail shutdown's hit to economy - and bottom lines
Companies take stock of rail shutdown's hit to economy - and bottom lines

The economic fallout of the country's rail shutdown is set to come into focus this week, as shippers and producers take stock of delays and losses. A work stoppage that began early Thursday morning...

42m ago

Feds to take steps on housing promises ahead of cabinet retreat in Halifax
Feds to take steps on housing promises ahead of cabinet retreat in Halifax

Housing Minister Sean Fraser is expected to unveil details on a Liberal promise to lease federal land to developers to build affordable housing on Sunday just before the full federal cabinet kicks off...

1h ago

Top Stories

‘It’s a miracle’: Canada halts planned deportation of bisexual man to Kenya
‘It’s a miracle’: Canada halts planned deportation of bisexual man to Kenya

Charles Mwangi, who said he fled death threats and abuse in Kenya due to his sexuality before arriving in Canada, feared his forced return.

17m ago

Motorcyclist sought after Toronto officer struck, seriously injured: police
Motorcyclist sought after Toronto officer struck, seriously injured: police

Toronto police officers say the incident happened near Rees Street and Bremner Boulevard just before 6 p.m. on Saturday.

9h ago

Companies take stock of rail shutdown's hit to economy - and bottom lines
Companies take stock of rail shutdown's hit to economy - and bottom lines

The economic fallout of the country's rail shutdown is set to come into focus this week, as shippers and producers take stock of delays and losses. A work stoppage that began early Thursday morning...

42m ago

Feds to take steps on housing promises ahead of cabinet retreat in Halifax
Feds to take steps on housing promises ahead of cabinet retreat in Halifax

Housing Minister Sean Fraser is expected to unveil details on a Liberal promise to lease federal land to developers to build affordable housing on Sunday just before the full federal cabinet kicks off...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:55
Motorcyclist wanted after Toronto officer struck and seriously injured, police say
Motorcyclist wanted after Toronto officer struck and seriously injured, police say

Toronto police investigators say they're searching for a motorcyclist after an officer was struck and seriously injured outside the Rogers Centre Saturday afternoon.

9h ago

3:06
Canadian government halts deportation of bisexual man to Kenya
Canadian government halts deportation of bisexual man to Kenya

After several desperate pleas to the Canadian government, a migrant to Toronto facing possible persecution in his homeland because of his sexuality has been granted a one-year temporary resident permit. Afua Baah reports.

9h ago

1:06
2 females found dead inside Etobicoke home, suspect being sought for murder
2 females found dead inside Etobicoke home, suspect being sought for murder

Two women have been found dead inside an Etobicoke home Friday afternoon, and one suspect is still at large. Catalina Gillies with the investigation now underway.
2:57
King's Plate moved forward on rain date
King's Plate moved forward on rain date

After a rare delay due to heavy wind and rain, Canada's longest running thoroughbred racing event has finally been held. David Zura explains and visits the track on race day.

2:02
A perfect fit for Paralympic athletes and hopefuls
A perfect fit for Paralympic athletes and hopefuls

We're less than a week away from the Paralympics in Paris, and some young athletic hopefuls will be watching closely. Audra Brown with how a Toronto kids rehab hospital is looking to make dreams become a reality.
More Videos