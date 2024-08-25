Suspect wanted after TTC passenger pulled off streetcar, assaulted: Toronto police

Toronto police officers released photos of a suspect wanted in connection with an investigation into an assault involving a TTC streetcar passenger.
Toronto police officers released photos of a suspect wanted in connection with an investigation into an assault involving a TTC streetcar passenger. HANDOUT / Toronto Police Service

By Nick Westoll

Posted August 25, 2024 4:55 pm.

Toronto police investigators say they’re searching for a male suspect after they alleged a passenger was pulled off a TTC streetcar and assaulted earlier in August.

According to a statement issued by the Toronto Police Service Sunday afternoon, the incident happened onboard a streetcar at around 8:20 p.m. on Aug. 7.

Officers said the streetcar was travelling westbound on Queen Street East when the victim and the suspect got involved in an argument. It’s not clear what the argument was about and the circumstances leading up to it weren’t disclosed.

As the streetcar approached the Jones Avenue area, investigators said that’s when the passenger was forced out of the streetcar.

Officers said the suspect took off after the assault happened.

The statement said the victim was taken to a Toronto hospital to be treated for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators released a photo of the suspect wanted in connection with the investigators.

Officers described the suspect as being five-foot-10. They said he was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts, a black-and-gold Toronto Raptors hat, a red Husky tool bag. Investigators added he was travelling with a black-and-white dog.

1 arrested, multiple suspects sought in 2 separate shootings and assault in Hamilton
1 arrested, multiple suspects sought in 2 separate shootings and assault in Hamilton

Hamilton police say a "significant tragedy" was averted following a series of violent events on Saturday night. Police say they were on patrol at the Winona Peach Festival when a disturbance broke...

6h ago

Feds identify 56 government properties for conversion to affordable housing
Feds identify 56 government properties for conversion to affordable housing

The federal government has added 56 properties to a new public lands bank of locations that are suitable for long-term leases so developers can build housing, a move the Housing Minister says will help...

2h ago

Companies take stock of rail shutdown's hit to economy - and bottom lines
Companies take stock of rail shutdown's hit to economy - and bottom lines

The economic fallout of the country's rail shutdown is set to come into focus this week as shippers and producers take stock of cargo delays and financial losses. A work stoppage that began early Thursday...

6h ago

The suspect in the Germany attack was motivated by Islamic State group ideology, prosecutors say
The suspect in the Germany attack was motivated by Islamic State group ideology, prosecutors say

SOLINGEN, Germany (AP) — A Syrian man on Sunday was ordered held on suspicion of murder and membership in a terrorist organization in connection with the Solingen knife attack that left three dead and...

2h ago

