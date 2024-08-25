Suspect wanted after TTC passenger pulled off streetcar, assaulted: Toronto police

Toronto police investigators say they’re searching for a male suspect after they alleged a passenger was pulled off a TTC streetcar and assaulted earlier in August.

According to a statement issued by the Toronto Police Service Sunday afternoon, the incident happened onboard a streetcar at around 8:20 p.m. on Aug. 7.

Officers said the streetcar was travelling westbound on Queen Street East when the victim and the suspect got involved in an argument. It’s not clear what the argument was about and the circumstances leading up to it weren’t disclosed.

As the streetcar approached the Jones Avenue area, investigators said that’s when the passenger was forced out of the streetcar.

Officers said the suspect took off after the assault happened.

The statement said the victim was taken to a Toronto hospital to be treated for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators released a photo of the suspect wanted in connection with the investigators.

Officers described the suspect as being five-foot-10. They said he was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts, a black-and-gold Toronto Raptors hat, a red Husky tool bag. Investigators added he was travelling with a black-and-white dog.