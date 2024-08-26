Canadian dodgeball champion returns home with another title in her back pocket

Lisa Morra began playing dodgeball when attending Humber College and now she’s represented Canada five times on the world stage, just winning gold in Austria.

She says interest in the sport is growing nationally and there’s a number of ways to get involved for those living in the Greater Toronto Area.

Lisa Morra – Dodgeball

