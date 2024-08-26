Canadian dodgeball champion returns home with another title in her back pocket

Lisa Morra - Dodgeball
By Alex Seixeiro

Posted August 26, 2024 9:04 am.

Lisa Morra began playing dodgeball when attending Humber College and now she’s represented Canada five times on the world stage, just winning gold in Austria.

She says interest in the sport is growing nationally and there’s a number of ways to get involved for those living in the Greater Toronto Area.

Police share new image of man wanted for murder in Etobicoke double homicide
Police share new image of man wanted for murder in Etobicoke double homicide

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) has shared an updated photo of a 33-year-old man wanted in the murder of two female relatives at their Etobicoke home last week. Joseph Ayala, 33, of Toronto, is wanted...

5h ago

GO Transit train service resumes on Milton line, to Hamilton GO Centre after rail shutdown
GO Transit train service resumes on Milton line, to Hamilton GO Centre after rail shutdown

GO Transit officials say adjustments might be made to schedules throughout the day as train services resume on Monday.

3h ago

Police respond to multiple shootings in Etobicoke, 2 injured
Police respond to multiple shootings in Etobicoke, 2 injured

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is investigating a pair of shootings that occurred within proximity of one another in Etobicoke in a span of just under an hour. TPS officers were first notified of...

2h ago

Canada to hit China with tariffs on electric vehicles, aluminum, steel
Canada to hit China with tariffs on electric vehicles, aluminum, steel

The federal government is imposing tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles as well as aluminum and steel from China in an effort to protect domestic manufacturing. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced...

9m ago

