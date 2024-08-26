Judge orders Martin Shkreli to turn over all copies of unreleased Wu-Tang Clan album

FILE - Martin Shkreli gives an interview on the Fox Business Network in New York, Aug. 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

By Larry Neumeister, The Associated Press

Posted August 26, 2024 6:09 pm.

Last Updated August 26, 2024 10:31 pm.

Martin Shkreli, once dubbed “Pharma Bro” for boosting the price of a life-saving drug, was ordered by a federal judge Monday to turn over all copies of Wu-Tang Clan’s unreleased “Once Upon a Time in Shaolin” album to his lawyers by Friday.

Judge Pamela K. Chen in Brooklyn wrote that Shkreli must produce all copies of what is sometimes referred to as the world’s rarest album and report the names of anyone he distributed the music to by Sept. 30, along with any revenues he received from it.

In June, Shkreli was sued by a cryptocurrency collective that bought the only known copy of the album for $4.75 million.

The collective, PleasrDAO, accused Shkreli of retaining digital copies of the album in violation of their deal and disseminating them widely among his social media followers.

PleasrDAO attorney Steven Cooper said in a statement that Chen’s ruling was “an important victory for our client.”

He added: “We are pleased that Judge Chen recognized that immediate relief was necessary to thwart the continuing bad acts of Mr. Shkreli.”

Edward Paltzik, a lawyer for Shkreli, said in an email that the judge’s order maintained “the perceived status quo” of the lawsuit’s progression and has “no bearing whatsoever on the final outcome of the case.”

He also noted that the judge did not make a finding that PleasrDAO was likely to succeed on the merits or that its allegations were true.

The Wu-Tang Clan spent six years creating “Once Upon a Time in Shaolin” before putting a single copy of the 31-track double album up for auction in 2015 on the condition that it not be released publicly. The multiplatinum hip-hop group wanted it viewed as a piece of contemporary art.

Shkreli bought the album for $2 million before he was convicted of lying to investors and cheating them out of millions of dollars in two failed hedge funds he operated.

In 2021, “Once Upon a Time is Shaolin” was sold to satisfy some of Shkreli’s court debts.

Shkreli was released from prison in 2022 after serving much of a seven-year sentence.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto cop awaiting sentencing arrested at Montreal airport trying to leave the country
Toronto cop awaiting sentencing arrested at Montreal airport trying to leave the country

A Toronto police officer who was awaiting sentencing for stealing the personal items of a missing person has been arrested for trying to leave the country. Constable Boris Borissov, a 16-year member...

2h ago

Challenges emerge with enforcing new Ontario school cellphone ban policy
Challenges emerge with enforcing new Ontario school cellphone ban policy

When most kids in Ontario head back to class next week, there will be a big adjustment they have to get used to: no phones. However, the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation (OSSTF) says...

6h ago

Commercial dog walkers banned from Ramsden Park
Commercial dog walkers banned from Ramsden Park

Commercial dog walkers will soon be banned from the off-leash area of Ramsden Park in response to resident complaints about noise and overcrowding. But, a group of dog walkers have come together to...

2h ago

Misconduct charges against 2 Toronto police officers in Tess Richey investigation dropped
Misconduct charges against 2 Toronto police officers in Tess Richey investigation dropped

The officers faced charges under the Police Services Act in the case of Tess Richey, whose body was found by her mother four days after a missing persons report was filed.

12h ago

Top Stories

Toronto cop awaiting sentencing arrested at Montreal airport trying to leave the country
Toronto cop awaiting sentencing arrested at Montreal airport trying to leave the country

A Toronto police officer who was awaiting sentencing for stealing the personal items of a missing person has been arrested for trying to leave the country. Constable Boris Borissov, a 16-year member...

2h ago

Challenges emerge with enforcing new Ontario school cellphone ban policy
Challenges emerge with enforcing new Ontario school cellphone ban policy

When most kids in Ontario head back to class next week, there will be a big adjustment they have to get used to: no phones. However, the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation (OSSTF) says...

6h ago

Commercial dog walkers banned from Ramsden Park
Commercial dog walkers banned from Ramsden Park

Commercial dog walkers will soon be banned from the off-leash area of Ramsden Park in response to resident complaints about noise and overcrowding. But, a group of dog walkers have come together to...

2h ago

Misconduct charges against 2 Toronto police officers in Tess Richey investigation dropped
Misconduct charges against 2 Toronto police officers in Tess Richey investigation dropped

The officers faced charges under the Police Services Act in the case of Tess Richey, whose body was found by her mother four days after a missing persons report was filed.

12h ago

Most Watched Today

2:01
Misconduct charges against Toronto cops dropped in Tess Richey investigation
Misconduct charges against Toronto cops dropped in Tess Richey investigation

After a hearing in downtown Monday morning, the misconduct charges against the two officers in the Tess Richey case were withdrawn. As Catalina Gillies explains, prosecutors said the case had been resolved due to alternative measures.

5h ago

2:08
'Where are the workers?': York Region road project irking drivers
'Where are the workers?': York Region road project irking drivers

Drivers dealing with daily traffic jams due to a road repair project in Vaughan question, 'what’s taking so long?' Pat Taney reports

12h ago

2:20
Clock ticks down to return of school
Clock ticks down to return of school

Thousands of students moved into their dorm rooms to cap off the weekend. At the same time, one tech expert is urging parents to be ready for the cell phone ban going into effect for younger pupils. David Zura explains.

0:55
Motorcyclist wanted after Toronto officer struck and seriously injured, police say
Motorcyclist wanted after Toronto officer struck and seriously injured, police say

Toronto police investigators say they're searching for a motorcyclist after an officer was struck and seriously injured outside the Rogers Centre Saturday afternoon.
0:53
Canadian railway employees ordered back to work
Canadian railway employees ordered back to work

The Canada Industrial Relations Board has ordered thousands of railway employees to return to work amid a bitter contract dispute involving the two biggest railway companies in the country.
More Videos