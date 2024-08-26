Cracking the mystery of long COVID

Since the virus first hit us, we’ve learned an awful lot about COVID-19, but there are some things that we’re still trying to solve. One of them, perhaps the most mysterious, is the phenomenon known as “long COVID-19.”

We know much more about it now than we did in 2020 when some of those infected with the virus reported lingering symptoms, often debilitating ones.

Dr. Ziyad Al-Aly is a clinical epidemiologist at Washington University in St. Louis and the chief of research and development at the VA St. Louis Health Care System.

“We’ve made significant strides in understanding long COVID. Does that really mean we’ve solved everything? Absolutely not,” said Dr. Al-Aly.

As the pandemic has eased, fewer resources have been allocated to this disease, but researchers are still trying to solve this case, and we’ll talk to one of them.

