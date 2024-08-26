THE BIG STORY PODCAST

Cracking the mystery of long COVID

COVID-19 vaccine
Long COVID, also known as post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC), refers to a range of symptoms that persist for weeks or months after the initial COVID-19 infection has resolved. Photo: Flickr.

By Analysis by the Big Story Podcast

Posted August 26, 2024 6:07 am.

Last Updated August 26, 2024 6:09 am.

Since the virus first hit us, we’ve learned an awful lot about COVID-19, but there are some things that we’re still trying to solve. One of them, perhaps the most mysterious, is the phenomenon known as “long COVID-19.”

We know much more about it now than we did in 2020 when some of those infected with the virus reported lingering symptoms, often debilitating ones.

Dr. Ziyad Al-Aly is a clinical epidemiologist at Washington University in St. Louis and the chief of research and development at the VA St. Louis Health Care System.

“We’ve made significant strides in understanding long COVID. Does that really mean we’ve solved everything? Absolutely not,” said Dr. Al-Aly. 

As the pandemic has eased, fewer resources have been allocated to this disease, but researchers are still trying to solve this case, and we’ll talk to one of them.

GO Transit train service resumes on Milton line, to Hamilton GO Centre after rail shutdown
GO Transit train service resumes on Milton line, to Hamilton GO Centre after rail shutdown

GO Transit officials say adjustments might be made to schedules throughout the day as train services resume on Monday.

55m ago

Police share new image of man wanted for murder in Etobicoke double homicide
Police share new image of man wanted for murder in Etobicoke double homicide

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) has shared an updated photo of a 33-year-old man wanted in the murder of two female relatives at their Etobicoke home last week. Joseph Ayala, 33, of Toronto, is wanted...

2h ago

Police respond to multiple shootings in Etobicoke, 2 injured
Police respond to multiple shootings in Etobicoke, 2 injured

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is investigating a pair of shootings that occurred within proximity of one another in Etobicoke in a span of just under an hour. TPS officers were first notified of...

45m ago

Man seriously injured after stabbing in west-end Toronto
Man seriously injured after stabbing in west-end Toronto

Toronto emergency crews were called to the Regent Street and Rogers Road area, just east of Keele Street, at around 9 p.m. on Sunday.

8h ago

