Man wanted for first-degree murder in Toronto arrested in England

A Toronto man wanted for first-degree murder has been arrested in England.

Adrian Gordon Jr, 24, was wanted in connection with the death of 30-year-old Jesse Tubbs of Mississauga in May.

Tubbs was found suffering from gunshot wounds in the area of Isabella and Sherbourne Streets just before 12:30 a.m. on May 22.

He was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and died days later.

Jesse Tubbs, 30, of Mississauga, was found with life-threatening injuries and died in hospital on Sunday, May 26, 2024. Photo: Toronto police.

A Canada-wide warrant was then issued for Gordon on the charge of first-degree murder. Gordon was located and arrested in Luton, England, just north of London, on August 19.

He is being held by authorities in the United Kingdom, pending his extradition back to Canada to face the charge.