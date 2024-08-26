Toronto cop facing theft charges arrested at Montreal airport trying to leave the country

Toronto Police Service shoulder badge
Toronto Police Service shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

By Meredith Bond

Posted August 26, 2024 5:08 pm.

A Toronto police officer who was facing charges for allegedly stealing the personal items of a missing person has been arrested for trying to leave the country.

Constable Boris Borissov, a 16-year member of the police force, was taken into custody on Saturday by the Service de police de la Ville de Montreal while trying to leave Canada at the Montreal-Trudeau International Airport.

Borissov was first arrested in April of 2022 following allegations he took personal items that belonged to a missing person during the course of an investigation.

The 48-year-old was charged with 10 counts including theft, use of a credit card in the commission of an offence, and possession of property obtained by crime.

Borissov was re-arrested in June of 2022 after it was determined a watch belonging to the same missing person was allegedly taken.

As well, a separate investigation from May 2020 revealed the officer had allegedly taken a credit card and used it to make a purchase.

He was charged with seven additional offences including trafficking in property obtained by crime, theft of a credit card and use of a credit card obtained by crime. Borissov was then arrested again in June of 2023 for failing to comply with a release order.

The officer was charged with fail to comply with recognizance on Saturday and was expected to appear in court Monday.

He has been suspended with pay since he was first arrested as per the Police Services Act.

