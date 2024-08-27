Angelina Jolie to receive special honour at the Toronto International Film Festival

Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie is set to receive a special honour for her humanitarian work at the Toronto International Film Festival. Jolie and Maddox Jolie-Pitt sit in the State Dining room as they wait for after-dinner entertainment at the State Dinner for President Joe Biden and South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, April 26, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Susan Walsh

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 27, 2024 11:24 am.

Angelina Jolie is set to receive a special honour for her humanitarian work at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

The Oscar-winning actress will be presented with the TIFF Tribute Award in Impact Media at the festival’s fundraising gala on Sept. 8.

The award celebrates individuals who merge social impact with cinema and was previously given to Spanish director Pedro Almodóvar and Indian-American filmmaker Mira Nair.

Jolie’s latest film, Without Blood, which she wrote and directed, will have its world premiere at the festival.

The war drama, adapted from Alessandro Baricco’s novel of the same name, centres on a young girl seeking revenge for the murders of her father and brother.

Salma Hayek Pinault and Demián Bichir are the stars in the lead roles.

TIFF also plans to toast Toronto filmmaker David Cronenberg with the Norman Jewison Career Achievement Award, Cate Blanchett with the Share Her Journey Groundbreaker Award and Amy Adams with a performer’s prize at the Tribute Awards.

TIFF’s 49th edition is set for Sept. 5 to 15.

Top Stories

Ontario Amber Alert cancelled, child found safe
Ontario Amber Alert cancelled, child found safe

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a five-year-old boy who was the subject of an Amber Alert has been found safe. The alert, which was issued this morning around 4 a.m. ET, said the boy...

updated

42m ago

Thousands of international students in Canada face deportation, sparking protests nationwide
Thousands of international students in Canada face deportation, sparking protests nationwide

Canada is currently witnessing countrywide protests as more than 70,000 international student graduates could face deportation due to federal policy changes, and the unprecedented number of students who...

4h ago

Toronto's whooping cough cases more than double pre-pandemic average: public health
Toronto's whooping cough cases more than double pre-pandemic average: public health

Toronto Public Health says the number of whooping cough cases are more than double the pre-pandemic average. The public health agency is reporting 99 cases in Toronto so far this year compared to the...

1h ago

Air Canada offers rebooking flexibility for flights around possible pilot strike
Air Canada offers rebooking flexibility for flights around possible pilot strike

Air Canada is offering passengers who have booked flights around the date of a possible pilot strike next month some increased flexibility in rebooking their travel. The airline says progress has been...

0m ago

