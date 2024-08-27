Consumers say costs of back-to-school shopping still high despite slowing inflation

Despite inflation slowing in July, consumers CityNews spoke with say they aren’t seeing much of a difference when it comes to shopping for back-to-school.

According to the latest consumer price index update from Statistics Canada, inflation in July slowed to 2.5 per cent compared to a year prior, the lowest it’s been since March 2021.

“If I wasn’t looking for the sales, then it would be a lot more, and with six kids, it’s a lot,” said one shopper.

Stationary items like pens, pencils and erasers are up about four per cent compared to last year. Textbooks and other supplies like binders, are also up slightly compared to 2023.

“Generally, I try to go to a cheaper store than somewhere that’s bigger and going to be more expensive,” said another shopper.

Prices are relatively unchanged for kids’ snacks like chips, but if you’re looking for more healthier options like apples, Statistics Canada shows that prices are up 3 per cent from 2023 and 23 per cent from 2021.

Dressing up kids for the fall, believe it or not, you might save a couple of bucks. Children’s clothing overall, appears to be down about seven per cent from last year.

“Some schools are offering a clothing swap so people are finding innovative ways to exchange with each other or a lot of people I hear are doing thrift store kind of shopping, It’s all about research and being proactive, that would be my two cents,” added another shopper.

A recent survey by the Retail Council of Canada found that 85 per cent will maintain or increase their spending compared to last year. When you translate that into cash, about 72 per cent will spend over $50 and 27 per cent will spend between $51 and $100.