Consumers say costs of back-to-school shopping still high despite slowing inflation

Inflation in Canada is down to its lowest level since March 2021, but are consumers seeing those prices reflected in back-to-school costs? Afua Baah speaks with shoppers who are buying the supplies their kids need before class next week.

By Afua Baah

Posted August 27, 2024 5:41 pm.

Despite inflation slowing in July, consumers CityNews spoke with say they aren’t seeing much of a difference when it comes to shopping for back-to-school.

According to the latest consumer price index update from Statistics Canada, inflation in July slowed to 2.5 per cent compared to a year prior, the lowest it’s been since March 2021.

“If I wasn’t looking for the sales, then it would be a lot more, and with six kids, it’s a lot,” said one shopper.

Stationary items like pens, pencils and erasers are up about four per cent compared to last year. Textbooks and other supplies like binders, are also up slightly compared to 2023.

“Generally, I try to go to a cheaper store than somewhere that’s bigger and going to be more expensive,” said another shopper.

Prices are relatively unchanged for kids’ snacks like chips, but if you’re looking for more healthier options like apples, Statistics Canada shows that prices are up 3 per cent from 2023 and 23 per cent from 2021.

Dressing up kids for the fall, believe it or not, you might save a couple of bucks. Children’s clothing overall, appears to be down about seven per cent from last year.

“Some schools are offering a clothing swap so people are finding innovative ways to exchange with each other or a lot of people I hear are doing thrift store kind of shopping, It’s all about research and being proactive, that would be my two cents,” added another shopper.

A recent survey by the Retail Council of Canada found that 85 per cent will maintain or increase their spending compared to last year. When you translate that into cash, about 72 per cent will spend over $50 and 27 per cent will spend between $51 and $100.

York Region sees 106 per cent increase in carjackings, 92 per cent increase in shootings: police
York Region sees 106 per cent increase in carjackings, 92 per cent increase in shootings: police

York Regional Police say they are experiencing a dramatic increase in carjackings, illegal handguns and violent crime.

3h ago

TTC improving bus, subway and streetcar service from Sept. 1
TTC improving bus, subway and streetcar service from Sept. 1

As students head back to school next week, the TTC is making improvements to service levels starting Sept. 1 and they say service hours will increase to 97 per cent of pre-pandemic levels across the transit...

5h ago

Air Canada offers rebooking flexibility for flights around possible pilot strike
Air Canada offers rebooking flexibility for flights around possible pilot strike

Air Canada is offering passengers who have booked flights around the date of a possible pilot strike next month some increased flexibility in rebooking their travel. The airline says progress has been...

21m ago

Bike Share Toronto users frustrated by non-operational docks
Bike Share Toronto users frustrated by non-operational docks

The Toronto Parking Authority which operates the city’s bicycle-sharing system, says it is aware of the problem and is working to fix it.

49m ago

