Ex-gang leader accused of killing Tupac Shakur won’t be released on bond, judge rules

Duane “Keffe D” Davis, who is accused of orchestrating the 1996 slaying of hip-hop icon Tupac Shakur, is led into the courtroom during a status hearing at the Regional Justice Center, on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)
Duane “Keffe D” Davis, who is accused of orchestrating the 1996 slaying of hip-hop icon Tupac Shakur, is led into the courtroom during a status hearing at the Regional Justice Center, on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

By Rio Yamat, The Associated Press

Posted August 27, 2024 2:44 pm.

Last Updated August 27, 2024 2:59 pm.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A judge on Tuesday again rejected a request to free an ailing former Los Angeles-area gang leader accused in the 1996 killing of hip-hop star Tupac Shakur, saying she suspects a cover-up related to the sources of the funds for his bond.

The decision from Clark District Court Judge Carli Kierny came after an attorney for Duane “Keffe D” Davis said he would provide additional financial records to prove that Davis and the music record executive offering to underwrite his $750,000 bail aren’t planning to reap profits from the sale of Davis’ life story and that the money was legally obtained.

“I have a sense that things are trying to be covered up,” Kierny said, adding that she was left with more questions than answers after receiving two identical letters apparently from the entertainment company that music record executive Cash “Wack 100” Jones says wired him the funds.

Kierny said one of the letters was signed with a name that does not have any ties to the company.

FILE – Duane “Keffe D” Davis, left, who is accused of orchestrating the 1996 slaying of hip-hop icon Tupac Shakur, listens to his attorney Carl Arnold during a hearing at the Regional Justice Center, on July 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, File)

Davis has sought to be released since shortly after his September 2023 arrest, which made him the only person ever to be charged with a crime in a killing that for nearly three decades has drawn intense interest and speculation.

Prosecutors allege that the gunfire that killed Shakur in Las Vegas stemmed from competition between East Coast members of a Bloods gang sect and West Coast groups of a Crips sect, including Davis, for dominance in a genre known at the time as “gangsta rap.”

Kierny previously rejected Davis’ bid to have music executive Cash “Wack 100” Jones put up $112,500 to obtain Davis’ $750,000 bail bond, saying she was not convinced that Davis and Jones weren’t planning to profit. She also said she couldn’t determine if Jones wasn’t serving as a “middleman” on behalf of another unnamed person.

Nevada has a law, sometimes called a “slayer statute,” that prohibits convicted killers from profiting from their crimes.

Jones, who has managed artists including Johnathan “Blueface” Porter and Jayceon “The Game” Taylor, testified in June that he wanted to put up money for Davis because Davis was fighting cancer and had “always been a monumental person in our community … especially the urban community.”

Davis has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder. Also Tuesday, Kierny pushed back the start of Davis’ trial from Nov. 4 to March 17.

He and prosecutors say he’s the only person still alive who was in a car from which shots were fired into another car nearly 28 years ago, killing Shakur and wounding rap music mogul Marion “Suge” Knight.

