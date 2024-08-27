Nearly half of students can’t cover basics such as food and housing: TD poll

In a new survey from TD Bank, nearly half of Canadian students say they are unable to adequately cover basic needs such as food and housing. Students wait at a crosswalk at the Western University campus in London, Ont., Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nicole Osborne

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 27, 2024 8:20 am.

Last Updated August 27, 2024 8:21 am.

In a new survey from TD Bank, nearly half of Canadian students say they are unable to adequately cover basic needs such as food and housing.

The online poll found that 45 per cent of those surveyed said they could not cover their basic needs.

The report also says that 65 per cent of students define themselves as financially unstable.

Of the students surveyed, 64 per cent say they have some form of a budget to track their expenses, but only 41 per cent say they are able to follow it on a regular basis.

The report also found that 94 per cent of parents of post-secondary students say they provide some level of financial support to their child.

Fifty-eight per cent said they provide a significant amount of support.

The online survey was done between July 26 to Aug. 4 and included 514 post-secondary students and 515 parents of children enrolled in post-secondary school.

The poll cannot be assigned a margin of error because online polls are not considered truly random samples.

Amber Alert issued for missing 5-year-old in Quebec
Amber Alert issued for missing 5-year-old in Quebec

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have issued an Amber Alert for a missing five-year-old boy. The alert, which was issued this morning around 4 a.m. ET, says Shi Gao Getty went missing from...

39m ago

Thousands of international students in Canada face deportation, sparking protests nationwide
Thousands of international students in Canada face deportation, sparking protests nationwide

Canada is currently witnessing countrywide protests as more than 70,000 international student graduates could face deportation due to federal policy changes, and the unprecedented number of students who...

54m ago

Toronto cop awaiting sentencing arrested at Montreal airport trying to leave the country
Toronto cop awaiting sentencing arrested at Montreal airport trying to leave the country

A Toronto police officer who was awaiting sentencing for stealing the personal items of a missing person has been arrested for trying to leave the country. Constable Boris Borissov, a 16-year member...

11h ago

Man critically injured in North York double shooting
Man critically injured in North York double shooting

A man is fighting for his life in hospital, and another person was injured in an early-morning shooting in North York. Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers were notified of a shooting just after midnight...

58m ago

