Ontario teen, due to start at UBC, dies in fall off 50-metre cliff in Metro Vancouver

A 17-year-old from Ontario is dead after climbing over a fence and falling off the edge of a cliff in a popular park in North Vancouver, B.C. Fences block the access to the Lynn Suspension Bridge in North Vancouver, B.C., Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 27, 2024 3:25 pm.

Last Updated August 27, 2024 4:36 pm.

A 17-year-old from Ontario who was about to start his studies at the University of British Columbia is dead after climbing over a fence and falling off a cliff in a popular Metro Vancouver park.

North Vancouver assistant fire chief Dwayne Derban said the boy was with three friends in an off-trail area of Lynn Canyon Park when it happened Sunday afternoon.

Derban said the area had a chain-link fence about 1.5 metres tall marking the edge of the cliff as well as signage warning people to stay away from dangerous areas.

But Derban said the teen’s friends told firefighters that he had climbed over the fence to get a better view of the river canyon and he “just got too close” to the edge.

“The cliff that he fell over was about 50 metres. He fell onto rocks below, it wasn’t into the water,” Derban said, adding a first responder found the boy had no pulse.

The teen had been enrolled at the University of British Columbia, where the new semester starts next week.

“They were four friends, all just finishing high school,” Derban said, adding the other three students have plans to start university in Ontario and the United States.

“They were all academic and looking forward to an exciting future,” he said.

The area where the boy fell is “completely safe as long as you stay within the areas that are meant to be walked in,” Derban said, adding no one should hop any fencing.

“People go over and you can see paths on the other side and it looks inviting, like an awesome view, but the dangers that are inherent are just not worth the risk.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

York Region sees 106 per cent increase in carjackings, 92 per cent increase in shootings: police
York Region sees 106 per cent increase in carjackings, 92 per cent increase in shootings: police

York Regional Police say they are experiencing a dramatic increase in carjackings, illegal handguns and violent crime.

3h ago

Consumers say costs of back-to-school shopping still high despite slowing inflation
Consumers say costs of back-to-school shopping still high despite slowing inflation

Despite inflation slowing in July, consumers CityNews spoke with say they aren't seeing much of a difference when it comes to shopping for back-to-school. According to the latest consumer price index...

25m ago

TTC improving bus, subway and streetcar service from Sept. 1
TTC improving bus, subway and streetcar service from Sept. 1

As students head back to school next week, the TTC is making improvements to service levels starting Sept. 1 and they say service hours will increase to 97 per cent of pre-pandemic levels across the transit...

5h ago

Air Canada offers rebooking flexibility for flights around possible pilot strike
Air Canada offers rebooking flexibility for flights around possible pilot strike

Air Canada is offering passengers who have booked flights around the date of a possible pilot strike next month some increased flexibility in rebooking their travel. The airline says progress has been...

22m ago

Top Stories

York Region sees 106 per cent increase in carjackings, 92 per cent increase in shootings: police
York Region sees 106 per cent increase in carjackings, 92 per cent increase in shootings: police

York Regional Police say they are experiencing a dramatic increase in carjackings, illegal handguns and violent crime.

3h ago

Consumers say costs of back-to-school shopping still high despite slowing inflation
Consumers say costs of back-to-school shopping still high despite slowing inflation

Despite inflation slowing in July, consumers CityNews spoke with say they aren't seeing much of a difference when it comes to shopping for back-to-school. According to the latest consumer price index...

25m ago

TTC improving bus, subway and streetcar service from Sept. 1
TTC improving bus, subway and streetcar service from Sept. 1

As students head back to school next week, the TTC is making improvements to service levels starting Sept. 1 and they say service hours will increase to 97 per cent of pre-pandemic levels across the transit...

5h ago

Air Canada offers rebooking flexibility for flights around possible pilot strike
Air Canada offers rebooking flexibility for flights around possible pilot strike

Air Canada is offering passengers who have booked flights around the date of a possible pilot strike next month some increased flexibility in rebooking their travel. The airline says progress has been...

22m ago

Most Watched Today

1:05
SpaceX crew prepares for 'risky' space mission
SpaceX crew prepares for 'risky' space mission

A SpaceX crew made up entirely of civilians is preparing for what's being described as a historic and risky space mission.

3h ago

2:35
Commercial dog walkers banned from Toronto dog park
Commercial dog walkers banned from Toronto dog park

Commercial dog walkers are set to be banned from Ramsden Park's off-leash dog area after noise and crowd complaints. Michelle Mackey has reaction from dog walkers who want the city to call off the ban.

20h ago

2:37
Humidity soars in the GTA this week, risk of storms
Humidity soars in the GTA this week, risk of storms

In her seven-day forecast, Jessie Uppal has more on when the humidity is expected to break and when cooler temperatures are on the way.

23h ago

2:01
Misconduct charges against Toronto cops dropped in Tess Richey investigation
Misconduct charges against Toronto cops dropped in Tess Richey investigation

After a hearing in downtown Monday morning, the misconduct charges against the two officers in the Tess Richey case were withdrawn. As Catalina Gillies explains, prosecutors said the case had been resolved due to alternative measures.

23h ago

2:46
Advocates call supervised consumption site closures 'death sentences'
Advocates call supervised consumption site closures 'death sentences'

Front-line workers from supervised consumption sites condemn the Ford government's decision to close the majority of locations by next year. Erica Natividad with why they claim it will cost lives and put a larger burden on the healthcare system.

23h ago

More Videos