Man struck by vehicle in northwest Toronto, seriously injured

A man was struck by a vehicle near Weston Road and Church Street on Aug. 27, 2023
A man was struck by a vehicle near Weston Road and Church Street on Aug. 27, 2023. (Giancarlo DeSantis/CityNews)

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted August 27, 2024 8:00 am.

Last Updated August 27, 2024 8:38 am.

A man is in hospital with serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle in Toronto’s northwest end.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Weston Road and Church Street around 5:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

The man’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police say the driver involved remained at the scene.

Northbound Weston Road was closed from Rectory Road to Parke Street for the collision investigation but has since reopened.

No further details have been released.

