Rapper Lil Baby arrested in Las Vegas on suspicion of concealed weapon violation

FILE - Lil Baby poses in the press room at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, March 14, 2021. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted August 27, 2024 4:27 pm.

Last Updated August 27, 2024 5:25 pm.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Rapper Lil Baby was arrested in Las Vegas after police accused him of carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.

The Atlanta-born rapper, whose real name is Dominique Jones, was taken into custody on the Las Vegas Strip just before dawn Monday, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Details about what led to the arrest weren’t immediately released.

His attorneys, Drew Findling and David Chesnoff, said in joint a statement that they were “actively investigating” why the 29-year-old rapper had been arrested in the first place despite having a valid permit in Georgia to carry a concealed weapon.

Lil Baby has not been formally charged with the crime, which is a felony in Nevada, and was released from custody after posting bond, court records show. He is due in court in Las Vegas on Oct. 1.

The Grammy Award-winning rapper topped charts with his 2020 sophomore album “My Turn,” and reached the No. 3 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with his hit “The Bigger Picture,” which evokes the killing of George Floyd and other police abuse.

Other hits include “Yes Indeed,” featuring Drake, and “Drip Too Hard.” He also won best male hip-hop artist in 2021 at the BET Awards and was named 2020’s artist of the year at the Apple Music Awards.

Top Stories

York Region sees 106 per cent increase in carjackings, 92 per cent increase in shootings: police
York Region sees 106 per cent increase in carjackings, 92 per cent increase in shootings: police

York Regional Police say they are experiencing a dramatic increase in carjackings, illegal handguns and violent crime.

3h ago

Consumers say costs of back-to-school shopping still high despite slowing inflation
Consumers say costs of back-to-school shopping still high despite slowing inflation

Despite inflation slowing in July, consumers CityNews spoke with say they aren't seeing much of a difference when it comes to shopping for back-to-school. According to the latest consumer price index...

26m ago

TTC improving bus, subway and streetcar service from Sept. 1
TTC improving bus, subway and streetcar service from Sept. 1

As students head back to school next week, the TTC is making improvements to service levels starting Sept. 1 and they say service hours will increase to 97 per cent of pre-pandemic levels across the transit...

5h ago

Air Canada offers rebooking flexibility for flights around possible pilot strike
Air Canada offers rebooking flexibility for flights around possible pilot strike

Air Canada is offering passengers who have booked flights around the date of a possible pilot strike next month some increased flexibility in rebooking their travel. The airline says progress has been...

24m ago

