Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr. trades autographed baseball to fan for Maple Leafs hat
Posted August 27, 2024 5:05 am.
Last Updated August 27, 2024 5:10 am.
We have a trade to announce.
Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is now the proud owner of a Toronto Maple Leafs hat after making a trade with a fan for an autographed baseball.
The exchange occurred Monday night at Fenway Park, when the Blue Jays won 7-3 over the host Boston Red Sox in the second game of a doubleheader.
Guerrero posed with his new lid on social media and said, “I need my own hockey jersey, like my friend George Springer.”
Jokes aside, Springer is a lifelong hockey fan as he grew up 15 minutes from the Hartford Civic Center and attended Whalers games with his dad.
Toronto also won the opener of the doubleheader 4-1 as Guerrero remains red-hot at the plate.
The 25-year-old finished the day with three hits, including a double, three runs and two RBIs.