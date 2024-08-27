We have a trade to announce.

Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is now the proud owner of a Toronto Maple Leafs hat after making a trade with a fan for an autographed baseball.

The exchange occurred Monday night at Fenway Park, when the Blue Jays won 7-3 over the host Boston Red Sox in the second game of a doubleheader.

OFFICIAL: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has acquired THIS Toronto Maple Leafs hat from a #BlueJays fan in exchange for an autographed baseball ????



Said Vlad about the transaction: “I need my own hockey jersey, like my friend George Springer” ???? pic.twitter.com/hxBC6F7ARl — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) August 27, 2024

Guerrero posed with his new lid on social media and said, “I need my own hockey jersey, like my friend George Springer.”

Jokes aside, Springer is a lifelong hockey fan as he grew up 15 minutes from the Hartford Civic Center and attended Whalers games with his dad.

Toronto also won the opener of the doubleheader 4-1 as Guerrero remains red-hot at the plate.

The 25-year-old finished the day with three hits, including a double, three runs and two RBIs.