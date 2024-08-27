Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr. trades autographed baseball to fan for Maple Leafs hat

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. smiles after a play during a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jayne-Kamin-Oncea) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Sportsnet

Posted August 27, 2024 5:05 am.

Last Updated August 27, 2024 5:10 am.

We have a trade to announce.

Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is now the proud owner of a Toronto Maple Leafs hat after making a trade with a fan for an autographed baseball.

The exchange occurred Monday night at Fenway Park, when the Blue Jays won 7-3 over the host Boston Red Sox in the second game of a doubleheader.

Guerrero posed with his new lid on social media and said, “I need my own hockey jersey, like my friend George Springer.”

Jokes aside, Springer is a lifelong hockey fan as he grew up 15 minutes from the Hartford Civic Center and attended Whalers games with his dad.

Toronto also won the opener of the doubleheader 4-1 as Guerrero remains red-hot at the plate.

The 25-year-old finished the day with three hits, including a double, three runs and two RBIs.

