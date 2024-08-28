Cannabis retailer Tokyo Smoke to close 29 stores amid creditor protection proceedings

Alan Gertner CEO of Tokyo Smoke poses for a photograph at his business in Toronto on Tuesday, March, 2016. Cannabis retailer Tokyo Smoke says it will be shuttering 29 of its stores as it seeks creditor protection. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 28, 2024 5:00 pm.

Last Updated August 28, 2024 5:40 pm.

Cannabis retailer Tokyo Smoke says it will be shuttering 29 of its stores as it seeks creditor protection.

The closures are part of a restructuring the brand is carrying out under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act.

Tokyo Smoke says the moves are meant to better align its operations with the current cannabis market and regulatory conditions, which the company says have changed “significantly.”

Some 167 locations across Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Newfoundland and Labrador will remain open amid the restructuring.

OEG Retail Cannabis, a company run by the owner of the Edmonton Oilers hockey team, bought the Tokyo Smoke brand from pot giant Canopy Growth Corp. in September 2022.

Since that deal was signed, the cannabis market has struggled as the number of retailers has soared and the price of pot has dropped.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

TTC board announces Deputy CEO Bruce Macgregor will take over as acting CEO
TTC board announces Deputy CEO Bruce Macgregor will take over as acting CEO

The TTC Board has announced Deputy CEO Bruce Macgregor will take over as the acting CEO to replace Rick Leary. MacGregor joined the transit agency last October after being the Chief Administrative Officer...

4m ago

Man wanted Canada-wide for 1st-degree murder in Markham realtor's death
Man wanted Canada-wide for 1st-degree murder in Markham realtor's death

York Regional Police (YRP) have issued a Canada-wide warrant for the arrest of a man allegedly linked to the murder of a realtor from Markham whose burned remains were discovered last week in Parry...

8m ago

High-ranking Toronto cop demoted for 2 years after helping mentees cheat in promotion
High-ranking Toronto cop demoted for 2 years after helping mentees cheat in promotion

The first Black woman to hold the rank of superintendent in Toronto police history was handed a temporary demotion Wednesday after admitting she helped her mentees cheat in a promotional interview process...

4m ago

Winnipeg serial killer Jeremy Skibicki sentenced to life in prison in slayings of four Indigenous women 
Winnipeg serial killer Jeremy Skibicki sentenced to life in prison in slayings of four Indigenous women 

A serial killer has been formally sentenced to four concurrent life sentences with no chance of parole for 25 years in the slayings of four Indigenous women in Winnipeg. Jeremy Skibicki showed no emotion...

updated

4h ago

Top Stories

TTC board announces Deputy CEO Bruce Macgregor will take over as acting CEO
TTC board announces Deputy CEO Bruce Macgregor will take over as acting CEO

The TTC Board has announced Deputy CEO Bruce Macgregor will take over as the acting CEO to replace Rick Leary. MacGregor joined the transit agency last October after being the Chief Administrative Officer...

4m ago

Man wanted Canada-wide for 1st-degree murder in Markham realtor's death
Man wanted Canada-wide for 1st-degree murder in Markham realtor's death

York Regional Police (YRP) have issued a Canada-wide warrant for the arrest of a man allegedly linked to the murder of a realtor from Markham whose burned remains were discovered last week in Parry...

8m ago

High-ranking Toronto cop demoted for 2 years after helping mentees cheat in promotion
High-ranking Toronto cop demoted for 2 years after helping mentees cheat in promotion

The first Black woman to hold the rank of superintendent in Toronto police history was handed a temporary demotion Wednesday after admitting she helped her mentees cheat in a promotional interview process...

4m ago

Winnipeg serial killer Jeremy Skibicki sentenced to life in prison in slayings of four Indigenous women 
Winnipeg serial killer Jeremy Skibicki sentenced to life in prison in slayings of four Indigenous women 

A serial killer has been formally sentenced to four concurrent life sentences with no chance of parole for 25 years in the slayings of four Indigenous women in Winnipeg. Jeremy Skibicki showed no emotion...

updated

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:08
Woman dead, others injured in Toronto house fire
Woman dead, others injured in Toronto house fire

A woman is dead, and a man is fighting for his life in hospital following a fire that broke out in the basement of a two-storey home in Toronto's Dufferin Grove neighbourhood.

10h ago

3:42
York Region sees dramatic surge in carjackings, shootings
York Region sees dramatic surge in carjackings, shootings

Carjackings have more than doubled and shootings are up 92 per cent in York Region this year. Erica Natividad with what's behind the surge and how police are tackling the issue.

23h ago

1:21
Baby snapping turtles released into the Humber.
Baby snapping turtles released into the Humber.

After a recent flood, eggs were dug up, incubated and now volunteers of The Turtle Protectors Organization released 70 baby snapping turtles the size of a loonie into the Humber River.

23h ago

2:56
Business News: Air Canada offering flexibility ahead of potential strike
Business News: Air Canada offering flexibility ahead of potential strike

Air Canada is offering flexibility to passengers with a potential pilot strike looming. Plus, why an Oasis reunion tour could rival Taylor Swift's Eras tour, and how a new pizza box can double as a table on moving day. Ari Rabinovitch explains.
2:37
Checking the costs of back-to-school shopping
Checking the costs of back-to-school shopping

Inflation in Canada is down to its lowest level since March 2021, but are consumers seeing those prices reflected in back-to-school costs? Afua Baah speaks with shoppers who are buying the supplies their kids need before class next week.

More Videos