Court revives Sarah Palin’s libel lawsuit against The New York Times

FILE - Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin speaks briefly to reporters as she leaves a courthouse in New York, Feb. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

By Larry Neumeister, The Associated Press

Posted August 28, 2024 2:34 pm.

Last Updated August 28, 2024 2:52 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal appeals court revived Sarah Palin’s libel case against The New York Times on Wednesday, citing errors by a lower court judge, particularly his decision to dismiss the lawsuit while a jury was deliberating.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan wrote that Judge Jed S. Rakoff’s decision in February 2022 to dismiss the lawsuit mid-deliberations improperly intruded on the jury’s work.

It also found that the erroneous exclusion of evidence, an inaccurate jury instruction and an erroneous response to a question from the jury tainted the jury’s decision to rule against Palin. It declined, however, to grant Palin’s request to force Rakoff off the case on grounds he was biased against her. The 2nd Circuit said she had offered no proof.

The libel lawsuit by Palin, a onetime Republican vice presidential candidate and former governor of Alaska, centered on the newspaper’s 2017 editorial falsely linking her campaign rhetoric to a mass shooting, which Palin asserted damaged her reputation and career.

The Times acknowledged its editorial was inaccurate but said it quickly corrected errors it called an “honest mistake” that were never meant to harm Palin.

Shane Vogt, a lawyer for Palin, said in an email that Palin was “very happy with today’s decision, which is a significant step forward in the process of holding publishers accountable for content that misleads readers and the public in general.”

“The truth deserves a level playing field, and Governor Palin looks forward to presenting her case to a jury that is ‘provided with relevant proffered evidence and properly instructed on the law,’” Vogt added, quoting in part from the 2nd Circuit ruling.

Charlie Stadtlander, a spokesperson for the Times, said the decision was disappointing. “We’re confident we will prevail in a retrial,” he said in an email.

The 2nd Circuit, in a ruling written by Judge John M. Walker Jr., reversed the jury verdict, along with Rakoff’s decision to dismiss the lawsuit while jurors were deliberating.

Despite his ruling, Rakoff let jurors finish deliberating and render their verdict, which went against Palin.

The appeals court noted that Rakoff’s ruling made credibility determinations, weighed evidence, and ignored facts or inferences that a reasonable juror could plausibly find supported Palin’s case.

It also described how “push notifications” that reached the cellphones of jurors “came as an unfortunate surprise to the district judge.” The 2nd Circuit said it was not enough that the judge’s law clerk was assured by jurors that Rakoff’s ruling had not affected their deliberations.

“Given a judge’s special position of influence with a jury, we think a jury’s verdict reached with the knowledge of the judge’s already-announced disposition of the case will rarely be untainted, no matter what the jurors say upon subsequent inquiry,” the appeals court said.

In its ruling Wednesday, the 2nd Circuit said it was granting a new trial because of various trial errors and because Rakoff’s mid-deliberations ruling against Palin, which might have reached jurors through alerts delivered to cell phones, “impugn the reliability of that verdict.”

“The jury is sacrosanct in our legal system, and we have a duty to protect its constitutional role, both by ensuring that the jury’s role is not usurped by judges and by making certain that juries are provided with relevant proffered evidence and properly instructed on the law,” the appeals court said.

Larry Neumeister, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man wanted Canada-wide for 1st-degree murder in Markham realtor's death
Man wanted Canada-wide for 1st-degree murder in Markham realtor's death

York Regional Police (YRP) have issued a Canada-wide warrant for the arrest of a man allegedly linked to the murder of a realtor from Markham whose burned remains were discovered last week in Parry...

36m ago

High-ranking Toronto cop demoted for 2 years after helping mentees cheat in promotion
High-ranking Toronto cop demoted for 2 years after helping mentees cheat in promotion

A high-ranking Toronto police officer will be demoted for two years after admitting she helped her mentees cheat in a promotional interview process that she was involved in. Stacy Clarke, the first...

2h ago

Two women face kidnapping charges in connection with Quebec Amber Alert case
Two women face kidnapping charges in connection with Quebec Amber Alert case

Two women have been charged with kidnapping a five-year-old boy from a Montreal suburb whose disappearance triggered an Amber Alert for several hours on Tuesday. The suspects, aged 65 and 48, appeared...

3h ago

3 youths arrested for armed robbery after targeting man on gay dating app: police
3 youths arrested for armed robbery after targeting man on gay dating app: police

Hamilton police say they have arrested three youths in connection with two armed robberies that took place early on Friday, August 23.

40m ago

Top Stories

Man wanted Canada-wide for 1st-degree murder in Markham realtor's death
Man wanted Canada-wide for 1st-degree murder in Markham realtor's death

York Regional Police (YRP) have issued a Canada-wide warrant for the arrest of a man allegedly linked to the murder of a realtor from Markham whose burned remains were discovered last week in Parry...

36m ago

High-ranking Toronto cop demoted for 2 years after helping mentees cheat in promotion
High-ranking Toronto cop demoted for 2 years after helping mentees cheat in promotion

A high-ranking Toronto police officer will be demoted for two years after admitting she helped her mentees cheat in a promotional interview process that she was involved in. Stacy Clarke, the first...

2h ago

Two women face kidnapping charges in connection with Quebec Amber Alert case
Two women face kidnapping charges in connection with Quebec Amber Alert case

Two women have been charged with kidnapping a five-year-old boy from a Montreal suburb whose disappearance triggered an Amber Alert for several hours on Tuesday. The suspects, aged 65 and 48, appeared...

3h ago

3 youths arrested for armed robbery after targeting man on gay dating app: police
3 youths arrested for armed robbery after targeting man on gay dating app: police

Hamilton police say they have arrested three youths in connection with two armed robberies that took place early on Friday, August 23.

40m ago

Most Watched Today

2:08
Woman dead, others injured in Toronto house fire
Woman dead, others injured in Toronto house fire

A woman is dead, and a man is fighting for his life in hospital following a fire that broke out in the basement of a two-storey home in Toronto's Dufferin Grove neighbourhood.

8h ago

3:42
York Region sees dramatic surge in carjackings, shootings
York Region sees dramatic surge in carjackings, shootings

Carjackings have more than doubled and shootings are up 92 per cent in York Region this year. Erica Natividad with what's behind the surge and how police are tackling the issue.

21h ago

1:21
Baby snapping turtles released into the Humber.
Baby snapping turtles released into the Humber.

After a recent flood, eggs were dug up, incubated and now volunteers of The Turtle Protectors Organization released 70 baby snapping turtles the size of a loonie into the Humber River.

21h ago

2:56
Business News: Air Canada offering flexibility ahead of potential strike
Business News: Air Canada offering flexibility ahead of potential strike

Air Canada is offering flexibility to passengers with a potential pilot strike looming. Plus, why an Oasis reunion tour could rival Taylor Swift's Eras tour, and how a new pizza box can double as a table on moving day. Ari Rabinovitch explains.

22h ago

2:37
Checking the costs of back-to-school shopping
Checking the costs of back-to-school shopping

Inflation in Canada is down to its lowest level since March 2021, but are consumers seeing those prices reflected in back-to-school costs? Afua Baah speaks with shoppers who are buying the supplies their kids need before class next week.

22h ago

More Videos