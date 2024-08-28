Man wanted in assault that injured 2 in Yonge and Dundas area

Toronto police is looking for a suspect wanted in connection with an assault in the Yonge and Dundas area.

Officers were called to the intersection just before 10 p.m. for reports of violent behaviour.

It’s alleged a man entered a restaurant and assaulted a victim. The man then broke a glass door using an object, causing serious injuries to a second victim.

The man was last seen heading west towards Trinity Square. He was described as five foot 10 inches with afro-style hair. He was wearing white shoes, camo-coloured shorts, a white shirt, beige baseball hat and a black fanny pack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.