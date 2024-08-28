National Bank reports $1.03B Q3 profit, up from $830M a year ago

A National Bank sign is seen May 30, 2016 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 28, 2024 7:51 am.

Last Updated August 28, 2024 8:56 am.

MONTREAL — National Bank of Canada reported a third-quarter profit of $1.03 billion, up from $830 million a year ago, helped by strength across its operations.

The Montreal-based bank said Wednesday its net income amounted to $2.89 per diluted share for the quarter ended July 31, up from $2.33 per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue for the quarter totalled $3.00 billion, up from $2.49 billion in the same quarter last year.

The bank’s provision for credit losses, the amount it sets aside to cover bad loans, totalled $149 million for the quarter, up from $111 million a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, National Bank says it earned $2.68 per diluted share in its most recent quarter, up from an adjusted profit of $2.18 in the same quarter last year.

The average analyst estimate had been for an adjusted profit of $2.49 per share, according to LSEG Data & Analytics.

“Our strong financial results for the third quarter reflect our diversified earnings mix and solid credit profile as well as disciplined execution across the Bank,” National Bank chief executive Laurent Ferreira said in a statement.

“With our prudent approach to capital, credit, and costs, we remain well-positioned in a complex macro environment and we look forward to the growth opportunities ahead.”

The bank said its personal and commercial operations earned $366 million in the third quarter, up from $319 million in the third quarter of last year, helped by growth in total revenue.

National Bank’s wealth management business earned $217 million in its latest quarter, up from $183 million in the same quarter last year.

The bank’s financial markets business earned $318 million in the quarter, up from $205 million a year earlier, while its U.S. specialty finance and international operations earned $158 million, up from $128 million.

National Bank’s “other” category reported a loss of $26 million in its latest quarter compared with a loss of $5 million in the same quarter in 2023.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 28, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:NA)

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Woman dead, several others injured in Toronto basement fire
Woman dead, several others injured in Toronto basement fire

One woman is dead, and others are injured, one critically, following an early-morning residential fire in Toronto's Dufferin Grove neighbourhood. Toronto Fire Services Chief Matthew Pegg said crews...

45m ago

Canada begins crackdown on sales of nicotine pouches to better protect youths
Canada begins crackdown on sales of nicotine pouches to better protect youths

Health Canada is restricting the sale of nicotine pouches as of Wednesday across the country in an effort to keep them out of the hands of youths. The new restrictions ban certain flavours, limit sales...

2h ago

Driver charged in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy. 401 that injured 6
Driver charged in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy. 401 that injured 6

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says a driver from Toronto has been charged following a multi-vehicle crash on the westbound portion of Highway 401 that injured six people. OPP officers were notified...

2h ago

Outgoing TTC CEO Rick Leary reflects on successes, regrets and the pressing need for more funding
Outgoing TTC CEO Rick Leary reflects on successes, regrets and the pressing need for more funding

TTC CEO Rick Leary will be leaving the transit agency on Aug. 30, 2024. He reflected on his tenure during an interview with CityNews Toronto.

11h ago

Top Stories

Woman dead, several others injured in Toronto basement fire
Woman dead, several others injured in Toronto basement fire

One woman is dead, and others are injured, one critically, following an early-morning residential fire in Toronto's Dufferin Grove neighbourhood. Toronto Fire Services Chief Matthew Pegg said crews...

45m ago

Canada begins crackdown on sales of nicotine pouches to better protect youths
Canada begins crackdown on sales of nicotine pouches to better protect youths

Health Canada is restricting the sale of nicotine pouches as of Wednesday across the country in an effort to keep them out of the hands of youths. The new restrictions ban certain flavours, limit sales...

2h ago

Driver charged in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy. 401 that injured 6
Driver charged in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy. 401 that injured 6

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says a driver from Toronto has been charged following a multi-vehicle crash on the westbound portion of Highway 401 that injured six people. OPP officers were notified...

2h ago

Outgoing TTC CEO Rick Leary reflects on successes, regrets and the pressing need for more funding
Outgoing TTC CEO Rick Leary reflects on successes, regrets and the pressing need for more funding

TTC CEO Rick Leary will be leaving the transit agency on Aug. 30, 2024. He reflected on his tenure during an interview with CityNews Toronto.

11h ago

Most Watched Today

3:42
York Region sees dramatic surge in carjackings, shootings
York Region sees dramatic surge in carjackings, shootings

Carjackings have more than doubled and shootings are up 92 per cent in York Region this year. Erica Natividad with what's behind the surge and how police are tackling the issue.

14h ago

2:56
Business News: Air Canada offering flexibility ahead of potential strike
Business News: Air Canada offering flexibility ahead of potential strike

Air Canada is offering flexibility to passengers with a potential pilot strike looming. Plus, why an Oasis reunion tour could rival Taylor Swift's Eras tour, and how a new pizza box can double as a table on moving day. Ari Rabinovitch explains.

15h ago

3:08
York Regional Police say carjackings and violent crime are increasing
York Regional Police say carjackings and violent crime are increasing

York Regional Police say the area is experiencing a dramatic increase in carjackings, illegal handguns and violent crime. Erica Natividad reports.

18h ago

1:05
SpaceX crew prepares for 'risky' space mission
SpaceX crew prepares for 'risky' space mission

A SpaceX crew made up entirely of civilians is preparing for what's being described as a historic and risky space mission.

18h ago

2:35
Commercial dog walkers banned from Toronto dog park
Commercial dog walkers banned from Toronto dog park

Commercial dog walkers are set to be banned from Ramsden Park's off-leash dog area after noise and crowd complaints. Michelle Mackey has reaction from dog walkers who want the city to call off the ban.

More Videos