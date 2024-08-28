Paris to inaugurate Paralympic Games with ‘never seen before’ opening ceremony in city’s heart

Police officers gather in a street near the Eiffel Tower on the eve of the Paralympic Games opening ceremony, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024 in Paris. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)

By Jerome Pugmire, The Associated Press

Posted August 28, 2024 5:54 am.

Last Updated August 28, 2024 8:12 am.

Just weeks after hosting the Olympics, the summer of sports in Paris begins its final chapter Wednesday with the opening ceremony of the Paralympic Games.

More than 4,000 athletes with physical, visual and intellectual impairments will compete in 22 sports over the next 11 days.

Organizers are promising a spectacular show to open the Games. Once again it’s being held outside the confines of a stadium, but unlike the Olympic opening ceremony, which featured a boat parade on the Seine River, the Paralympic ceremony is happening exclusively on land, with athletes parading down the famous Champs-Elysées to the ceremony at the Place de la Concorde.

Artistic director Thomas Jolly, who also led the opening ceremony for the Olympics, said the event will “showcase the Paralympic athletes and the values that they embody”, and promised “performances that have never been seen before.”

Organizers say more than 2 million tickets have been sold for the Paris Paralympics. Competition begins Thursday with the first medals handed out in taekwondo, table tennis and track cycling. Athletes are grouped by impairment levels to ensure as level a playing field as possible. Only two sports on the program, goalball and boccia, don’t have an Olympic equivalent.

International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons said that the big crowds expected in Paris will mean a lot to the athletes, many of whom competed in front of empty stands at the Tokyo Paralympics three years ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As our ambition is to be perceived and understood as the most transformational sport event on the planet, by having this atmosphere, it’s important,” he told The Associated Press on the eve of the opening ceremony.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Woman dead, several others injured in Toronto basement fire
Woman dead, several others injured in Toronto basement fire

One woman is dead, and others are injured, one critically, following an early-morning residential fire in Toronto's Dufferin Grove neighbourhood. Toronto Fire Services Chief Matthew Pegg said crews...

48m ago

Canada begins crackdown on sales of nicotine pouches to better protect youths
Canada begins crackdown on sales of nicotine pouches to better protect youths

Health Canada is restricting the sale of nicotine pouches as of Wednesday across the country in an effort to keep them out of the hands of youths. The new restrictions ban certain flavours, limit sales...

2h ago

Driver charged in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy. 401 that injured 6
Driver charged in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy. 401 that injured 6

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says a driver from Toronto has been charged following a multi-vehicle crash on the westbound portion of Highway 401 that injured six people. OPP officers were notified...

2h ago

Outgoing TTC CEO Rick Leary reflects on successes, regrets and the pressing need for more funding
Outgoing TTC CEO Rick Leary reflects on successes, regrets and the pressing need for more funding

TTC CEO Rick Leary will be leaving the transit agency on Aug. 30, 2024. He reflected on his tenure during an interview with CityNews Toronto.

11h ago

Top Stories

Woman dead, several others injured in Toronto basement fire
Woman dead, several others injured in Toronto basement fire

One woman is dead, and others are injured, one critically, following an early-morning residential fire in Toronto's Dufferin Grove neighbourhood. Toronto Fire Services Chief Matthew Pegg said crews...

48m ago

Canada begins crackdown on sales of nicotine pouches to better protect youths
Canada begins crackdown on sales of nicotine pouches to better protect youths

Health Canada is restricting the sale of nicotine pouches as of Wednesday across the country in an effort to keep them out of the hands of youths. The new restrictions ban certain flavours, limit sales...

2h ago

Driver charged in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy. 401 that injured 6
Driver charged in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy. 401 that injured 6

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says a driver from Toronto has been charged following a multi-vehicle crash on the westbound portion of Highway 401 that injured six people. OPP officers were notified...

2h ago

Outgoing TTC CEO Rick Leary reflects on successes, regrets and the pressing need for more funding
Outgoing TTC CEO Rick Leary reflects on successes, regrets and the pressing need for more funding

TTC CEO Rick Leary will be leaving the transit agency on Aug. 30, 2024. He reflected on his tenure during an interview with CityNews Toronto.

11h ago

Most Watched Today

3:42
York Region sees dramatic surge in carjackings, shootings
York Region sees dramatic surge in carjackings, shootings

Carjackings have more than doubled and shootings are up 92 per cent in York Region this year. Erica Natividad with what's behind the surge and how police are tackling the issue.

14h ago

2:56
Business News: Air Canada offering flexibility ahead of potential strike
Business News: Air Canada offering flexibility ahead of potential strike

Air Canada is offering flexibility to passengers with a potential pilot strike looming. Plus, why an Oasis reunion tour could rival Taylor Swift's Eras tour, and how a new pizza box can double as a table on moving day. Ari Rabinovitch explains.

15h ago

3:08
York Regional Police say carjackings and violent crime are increasing
York Regional Police say carjackings and violent crime are increasing

York Regional Police say the area is experiencing a dramatic increase in carjackings, illegal handguns and violent crime. Erica Natividad reports.

18h ago

1:05
SpaceX crew prepares for 'risky' space mission
SpaceX crew prepares for 'risky' space mission

A SpaceX crew made up entirely of civilians is preparing for what's being described as a historic and risky space mission.

18h ago

2:35
Commercial dog walkers banned from Toronto dog park
Commercial dog walkers banned from Toronto dog park

Commercial dog walkers are set to be banned from Ramsden Park's off-leash dog area after noise and crowd complaints. Michelle Mackey has reaction from dog walkers who want the city to call off the ban.

More Videos