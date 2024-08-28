Probe is closed into owners of Pulse nightclub, where 49 died in mass shooting

FILE - Brandon Wolf, a survivor of the Pulse nightclub shooting and activist, looks at the photos that are a part of the Pulse memorial in Orlando, Fla., on Sept. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Cody Jackson, File)

By Mike Schneider, The Associated Press

Posted August 28, 2024 2:05 pm.

Last Updated August 28, 2024 2:52 pm.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Orlando Police Department has closed its investigation into the former owners of the Pulse nightclub without filing any charges. Victims’ families and survivors of the killing of 49 patrons at the LGBTQ-friendly club had asked law enforcement to investigate them for criminal culpability.

No charges will be filed against former owners Barbara and Rosario Poma because probable cause didn’t exist for involuntary manslaughter by culpable negligence, the Orlando police said this week in an emailed statement.

About two dozen people, mostly survivors and family members of those who died in the 2016 shooting, gave statements to investigators. They said that building plans weren’t available to first responders during the three hours hostages were held in the club and that unpermitted renovations and building modifications had occurred. They also maintained that the club was likely above capacity, that it had operated for years in violation of its conditional use permit, and that there were security and risk-management failures.

Despite efforts to reach the the Pomas, investigators weren’t able to interview them. Sara Brady, a spokesperson for the Pomas, said Wednesday that they aren’t issuing a statement.

Investigators concluded that the lack of building plans didn’t hamper rescuers, that it was impossible to identify how many people were in the club that night, that the city of Orlando never took any action against Pulse when the nightclub changed its interior, and that there were too many unknowns about how gunman Omar Mateen entered.

None of the Pomas’ actions were done “with a reckless disregard for human life,” and “they could not have reasonably foreseen or anticipated a terrorist incident taking place at Pulse,” investigators wrote in a report.

Mateen opened fire during a Latin night celebration June 12, 2016, leaving 49 dead and 53 wounded. At the time, it was the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history. Mateen, who had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group, was killed after a three-hour standoff with police.

The Pulse shooting’s death toll was surpassed the following year when 58 people were killed and more than 850 injured among a crowd of 22,000 at a country music festival in Las Vegas.

The city of Orlando purchased the Pulse property last year for $2 million.

Before the Pomas and another businessperson sold the property, Barbara Poma was the executive director of the onePulse Foundation, the nonprofit that had been leading efforts to build a memorial and museum. The original project, unveiled in 2019 by the onePulse Foundation, called for a museum and permanent memorial costing $45 million. That estimate eventually soared to $100 million.

Barbara Poma stepped down as executive director in 2022 and left the organization entirely last year amid conflict-of-interest criticism over her stated desire to sell instead of donate the Pulse property.

The city has since outlined more modest plans for a memorial. The original idea for a museum has been jettisoned, and city leaders formed an advisory board to help determine what the memorial will look like.

___

Follow Mike Schneider on the social platform X: @MikeSchneiderAP

Mike Schneider, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man wanted Canada-wide for 1st-degree murder in Markham realtor's death
Man wanted Canada-wide for 1st-degree murder in Markham realtor's death

York Regional Police (YRP) have issued a Canada-wide warrant for the arrest of a man allegedly linked to the murder of a realtor from Markham whose burned remains were discovered last week in Parry...

35m ago

High-ranking Toronto cop demoted for 2 years after helping mentees cheat in promotion
High-ranking Toronto cop demoted for 2 years after helping mentees cheat in promotion

A high-ranking Toronto police officer will be demoted for two years after admitting she helped her mentees cheat in a promotional interview process that she was involved in. Stacy Clarke, the first...

2h ago

Two women face kidnapping charges in connection with Quebec Amber Alert case
Two women face kidnapping charges in connection with Quebec Amber Alert case

Two women have been charged with kidnapping a five-year-old boy from a Montreal suburb whose disappearance triggered an Amber Alert for several hours on Tuesday. The suspects, aged 65 and 48, appeared...

3h ago

3 youths arrested for armed robbery after targeting man on gay dating app: police
3 youths arrested for armed robbery after targeting man on gay dating app: police

Hamilton police say they have arrested three youths in connection with two armed robberies that took place early on Friday, August 23.

40m ago

Top Stories

Man wanted Canada-wide for 1st-degree murder in Markham realtor's death
Man wanted Canada-wide for 1st-degree murder in Markham realtor's death

York Regional Police (YRP) have issued a Canada-wide warrant for the arrest of a man allegedly linked to the murder of a realtor from Markham whose burned remains were discovered last week in Parry...

35m ago

High-ranking Toronto cop demoted for 2 years after helping mentees cheat in promotion
High-ranking Toronto cop demoted for 2 years after helping mentees cheat in promotion

A high-ranking Toronto police officer will be demoted for two years after admitting she helped her mentees cheat in a promotional interview process that she was involved in. Stacy Clarke, the first...

2h ago

Two women face kidnapping charges in connection with Quebec Amber Alert case
Two women face kidnapping charges in connection with Quebec Amber Alert case

Two women have been charged with kidnapping a five-year-old boy from a Montreal suburb whose disappearance triggered an Amber Alert for several hours on Tuesday. The suspects, aged 65 and 48, appeared...

3h ago

3 youths arrested for armed robbery after targeting man on gay dating app: police
3 youths arrested for armed robbery after targeting man on gay dating app: police

Hamilton police say they have arrested three youths in connection with two armed robberies that took place early on Friday, August 23.

40m ago

Most Watched Today

2:08
Woman dead, others injured in Toronto house fire
Woman dead, others injured in Toronto house fire

A woman is dead, and a man is fighting for his life in hospital following a fire that broke out in the basement of a two-storey home in Toronto's Dufferin Grove neighbourhood.

8h ago

3:42
York Region sees dramatic surge in carjackings, shootings
York Region sees dramatic surge in carjackings, shootings

Carjackings have more than doubled and shootings are up 92 per cent in York Region this year. Erica Natividad with what's behind the surge and how police are tackling the issue.

21h ago

1:21
Baby snapping turtles released into the Humber.
Baby snapping turtles released into the Humber.

After a recent flood, eggs were dug up, incubated and now volunteers of The Turtle Protectors Organization released 70 baby snapping turtles the size of a loonie into the Humber River.

21h ago

2:56
Business News: Air Canada offering flexibility ahead of potential strike
Business News: Air Canada offering flexibility ahead of potential strike

Air Canada is offering flexibility to passengers with a potential pilot strike looming. Plus, why an Oasis reunion tour could rival Taylor Swift's Eras tour, and how a new pizza box can double as a table on moving day. Ari Rabinovitch explains.

22h ago

2:37
Checking the costs of back-to-school shopping
Checking the costs of back-to-school shopping

Inflation in Canada is down to its lowest level since March 2021, but are consumers seeing those prices reflected in back-to-school costs? Afua Baah speaks with shoppers who are buying the supplies their kids need before class next week.

22h ago

More Videos