Driver charged in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy. 401 that injured 6

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says a driver from Toronto has been charged following a multi-vehicle crash on the westbound portion of Highway 401 that injured six people.

OPP officers were notified of a crash involving several cars at around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the collector lanes just west of Avenue Road.

Six people were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Provincial police say the cause of the crash is still being investigated, but authorities have charged a 39-year-old man with driving while prohibited and careless driving. His vehicle has been impounded for 45 days, and he’s set to appear in court at a later date.

Collector lanes and ramps from Avenue Road to Hwy. 401 were closed for several hours during the investigation but have since reopened to motorists.