Driver charged in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy. 401 that injured 6
Posted August 28, 2024 6:21 am.
Last Updated August 28, 2024 6:23 am.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says a driver from Toronto has been charged following a multi-vehicle crash on the westbound portion of Highway 401 that injured six people.
OPP officers were notified of a crash involving several cars at around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the collector lanes just west of Avenue Road.
Six people were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Provincial police say the cause of the crash is still being investigated, but authorities have charged a 39-year-old man with driving while prohibited and careless driving. His vehicle has been impounded for 45 days, and he’s set to appear in court at a later date.
Collector lanes and ramps from Avenue Road to Hwy. 401 were closed for several hours during the investigation but have since reopened to motorists.