Toronto terror suspect came to Canada in 2018, became citizen last spring

Toronto terror attack suspects father and son
Ahmed Fouad Mostafa Eldidi, 62, left, is seen in a courtroom sketch with his son, Mostafa Eldidi, as they appeared via video for a hearing in Newmarket, Ont., Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. The pair were arrested in Richmond Hill, Ont. on July 28 and face nine different terrorism charges including conspiracy to commit murder on behalf of the terror group Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alexandra Newbould

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 28, 2024 11:20 am.

A man facing terror charges for allegedly plotting an attack in Toronto along with his son came to Canada in 2018 and became a citizen just months before his arrest. 

Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc provided a House of Commons committee with a detailed timeline of the pair’s immigration file today. 

Ahmed Fouad Mostafa Eldidi, 62, and his son Mostafa Eldidi, 26, were arrested in Richmond Hill, Ont., and face nine terrorism charges, including conspiracy to commit murder on behalf of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant.

At the public safety and national security committee, LeBlanc confirmed the elder Eldidi arrived in Canada in February 2018 and made a refugee claim in June of that year.

He became a citizen in May 2024 and was arrested at the end of July. 

LeBlanc says the Canadian Security Intelligence Service became aware of the two men’s threat in June, and the minister was briefed on July 24.

