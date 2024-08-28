Two women face kidnapping charges in connection with Quebec Amber Alert case

Ontario Amber Alert
An emergency Amber Alert is viewed on the display of an Apple watch in Ottawa, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 28, 2024 11:15 am.

Two women have been charged with kidnapping a five-year-old boy from a Montreal suburb whose disappearance triggered an Amber Alert for several hours on Tuesday.

The suspects, aged 65 and 48, appeared in a Longueuil, Que., court today, where they were charged with kidnapping, kidnapping with the intent of taking a person out of Canada, and abduction of a person under 14 with the intent of depriving their parent or guardian of possession.

The Crown Prosecutor’s office says the two will return to court on Thursday for a bail hearing.

Their names are under a publication ban to protect the identity of the five-year-old.

Police issued an Amber Alert at around 4 a.m. on Tuesday after the boy was allegedly taken from Brossard, Que., south of Montreal, by a person in a Tesla 3 with Ontario licence plates.

The boy was found unharmed later that day in York Region, north of Toronto.

Top Stories

Woman dead, several others injured in Toronto basement fire
Woman dead, several others injured in Toronto basement fire

One woman is dead, and others are injured, one critically, following an early-morning residential fire in Toronto's Dufferin Grove neighbourhood. Toronto Fire Services Chief Matthew Pegg said crews...

3h ago

Toronto terror suspect came to Canada in 2018, became citizen last spring
Toronto terror suspect came to Canada in 2018, became citizen last spring

A man facing terror charges for allegedly plotting an attack in Toronto along with his son came to Canada in 2018 and became a citizen just months before his arrest.  Public Safety Minister Dominic...

8m ago

Travis Kelce buys Toronto racehorse that shares a name with girlfriend Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce buys Toronto racehorse that shares a name with girlfriend Taylor Swift

Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce is the new owner of a horse who lives and races at Woodbine Racetrack in Toronto.

47m ago

Driver charged in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy. 401 that injured 6
Driver charged in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy. 401 that injured 6

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says a driver from Toronto has been charged following a multi-vehicle crash on the westbound portion of Highway 401 that injured six people. OPP officers were notified...

5h ago

