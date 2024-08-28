Two women have been charged with kidnapping a five-year-old boy from a Montreal suburb whose disappearance triggered an Amber Alert for several hours on Tuesday.

The suspects, aged 65 and 48, appeared in a Longueuil, Que., court today, where they were charged with kidnapping, kidnapping with the intent of taking a person out of Canada, and abduction of a person under 14 with the intent of depriving their parent or guardian of possession.

The Crown Prosecutor’s office says the two will return to court on Thursday for a bail hearing.

Their names are under a publication ban to protect the identity of the five-year-old.

Police issued an Amber Alert at around 4 a.m. on Tuesday after the boy was allegedly taken from Brossard, Que., south of Montreal, by a person in a Tesla 3 with Ontario licence plates.

The boy was found unharmed later that day in York Region, north of Toronto.