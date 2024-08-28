Verdict expected in sexual assault trial of former head of military HR

Former vice-admiral Haydn Edmundson arrives to court in Ottawa August 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 28, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated August 28, 2024 7:22 am.

OTTAWA — An Ottawa judge is expected to deliver a verdict this morning in the sexual assault trial for former vice-admiral Haydn Edmundson.

He was the head of military personnel in 2021 when he was accused of sexually assaulting a woman on board a navy ship in 1991.

During the two-week trial in February, the complainant testified that she was 19 years old at the time of the alleged assault, and in the navy’s lowest rank, while Edmundson was an officer.

She told the court she didn’t tell anyone about what happened and only came forward years later.

Edmundson pleaded not guilty, and during his own testimony he denied having any sexual contact with the woman.

The case was among a series of high-profile accusations made against senior military leaders in 2021, which resulted in an independent review that called for sweeping changes to the Armed Forces’ culture.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 28, 2024.

