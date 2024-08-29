Etobicoke convenience store liquor licence suspended for selling booze before new rules take effect

An Etobicoke convenience store has had its license suspended for allegedly selling booze a week before the new rules come into effect.

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) says it conducted an unannounced inspection on August 16 of Mabelle Tuck Shop near Islington Avenue and Bloor Street West after receiving reports that various alcohol products were available for sale at the store.

The AGCO says it found multiple violations including selling alcohol ahead of the September 5 date, selling alcohol that the retailer was not permitted to sell under the new guidelines and that the retailer had alcohol that was purchased outside of official LCBO channels using their business account.

Mabelle Tuck Shop has had its alcohol retail licence and its lottery retailer registration suspended for 21 days. They have 15 days to appeal the suspension.

“As the next phase in Ontario’s expansion of the liquor retail market approaches, the AGCO is focused on ensuring licensees understand and comply with their obligations for the responsible sale of alcohol,” the provincial alcohol regulator said in a statement. “The AGCO has a wide-ranging compliance monitoring process and will take strong measures to enforce social responsibility and ensure a smooth transition to the new, expanded marketplace.”

Daniel Tsai, a law and business professor at Toronto Metropolitan University, tells CityNews the province is enforcing its closed-loop distribution model.

“Number one, they don’t want competition. They don’t want you to go buy your booze from somewhere else at a cheaper price and mark it up. They want you to buy it directly from them. So they get all the profit from that,” said Tsai.

He adds the enforcement also provides public protection.

“Because nobody knows where you get this product from because it could be a counterfeit product or bootleg product that just has the labels on it.”

Earlier this summer, the Ford government announced it was fast-tracking plans to expand sales of beer, wine and ready-to-drink cocktails across the province. Convenience stores will be allowed to sell beer, wine and coolers starting Sept. 5 while newly licensed grocery stores can do so starting Oct. 31.