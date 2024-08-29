Etobicoke convenience store liquor licence suspended for selling booze before new rules take effect

Mabelle Tuck Shop was busted allegedly selling alcohol before the new rules kick in next week, as the AGCO steps up enforcement.

By Michelle Mackey and John Marchesan

Posted August 29, 2024 5:21 pm.

Last Updated August 29, 2024 5:27 pm.

An Etobicoke convenience store has had its license suspended for allegedly selling booze a week before the new rules come into effect.

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) says it conducted an unannounced inspection on August 16 of Mabelle Tuck Shop near Islington Avenue and Bloor Street West after receiving reports that various alcohol products were available for sale at the store.

The AGCO says it found multiple violations including selling alcohol ahead of the September 5 date, selling alcohol that the retailer was not permitted to sell under the new guidelines and that the retailer had alcohol that was purchased outside of official LCBO channels using their business account.

Mabelle Tuck Shop has had its alcohol retail licence and its lottery retailer registration suspended for 21 days. They have 15 days to appeal the suspension.

“As the next phase in Ontario’s expansion of the liquor retail market approaches, the AGCO is focused on ensuring licensees understand and comply with their obligations for the responsible sale of alcohol,” the provincial alcohol regulator said in a statement. “The AGCO has a wide-ranging compliance monitoring process and will take strong measures to enforce social responsibility and ensure a smooth transition to the new, expanded marketplace.”

Daniel Tsai, a law and business professor at Toronto Metropolitan University, tells CityNews the province is enforcing its closed-loop distribution model.

“Number one, they don’t want competition. They don’t want you to go buy your booze from somewhere else at a cheaper price and mark it up. They want you to buy it directly from them. So they get all the profit from that,” said Tsai.

He adds the enforcement also provides public protection.

“Because nobody knows where you get this product from because it could be a counterfeit product or bootleg product that just has the labels on it.”

Earlier this summer, the Ford government announced it was fast-tracking plans to expand sales of beer, wine and ready-to-drink cocktails across the province. Convenience stores will be allowed to sell beer, wine and coolers starting Sept. 5 while newly licensed grocery stores can do so starting Oct. 31.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man wanted by police seriously injured after takedown, SIU calls for witnesses
Man wanted by police seriously injured after takedown, SIU calls for witnesses

The province’s Special Investigations Unit is calling for witnesses following the arrest of a 28-year-old man in Toronto this past weekend.

1h ago

Police say man wanted in Etobicoke double murder spotted in Mississauga
Police say man wanted in Etobicoke double murder spotted in Mississauga

A Toronto man wanted in connection with a double homicide in Etobicoke may have made his way to Mississauga, according to police. Police in Peel Region say Joseph Ayala may be in the area of Dixie Road...

53m ago

Man arrested in alleged hate-motivated incident on TTC subway
Man arrested in alleged hate-motivated incident on TTC subway

Toronto police have arrested a 32-year-old man who allegedly spewed antisemitic insults at someone while riding a Toronto Transit Commission subway two weeks ago. Police say someone boarded the subway...

1h ago

Man sought for murder in Markham realtor's death fled to Hong Kong: police
Man sought for murder in Markham realtor's death fled to Hong Kong: police

York Regional Police (YRP) say a man wanted for first-degree murder in the death of a Markham realtor has fled Canada. YRP told CityNews that border officials confirmed that 47-year-old Zhixiong Marko...

4h ago

Top Stories

Man wanted by police seriously injured after takedown, SIU calls for witnesses
Man wanted by police seriously injured after takedown, SIU calls for witnesses

The province’s Special Investigations Unit is calling for witnesses following the arrest of a 28-year-old man in Toronto this past weekend.

1h ago

Police say man wanted in Etobicoke double murder spotted in Mississauga
Police say man wanted in Etobicoke double murder spotted in Mississauga

A Toronto man wanted in connection with a double homicide in Etobicoke may have made his way to Mississauga, according to police. Police in Peel Region say Joseph Ayala may be in the area of Dixie Road...

53m ago

Man arrested in alleged hate-motivated incident on TTC subway
Man arrested in alleged hate-motivated incident on TTC subway

Toronto police have arrested a 32-year-old man who allegedly spewed antisemitic insults at someone while riding a Toronto Transit Commission subway two weeks ago. Police say someone boarded the subway...

1h ago

Man sought for murder in Markham realtor's death fled to Hong Kong: police
Man sought for murder in Markham realtor's death fled to Hong Kong: police

York Regional Police (YRP) say a man wanted for first-degree murder in the death of a Markham realtor has fled Canada. YRP told CityNews that border officials confirmed that 47-year-old Zhixiong Marko...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:32
One woman dead after fire in basement of a Toronto home
One woman dead after fire in basement of a Toronto home

A fire in the basement of a home in Toronto’s west end has left one woman dead and several others injured. Afua Baah has the details as investigators try to determine whether the fire was set intentionally.

23h ago

2:08
Woman dead, others injured in Toronto house fire
Woman dead, others injured in Toronto house fire

A woman is dead, and a man is fighting for his life in hospital following a fire that broke out in the basement of a two-storey home in Toronto's Dufferin Grove neighbourhood.
4:59
CityNews Toronto speaks one-on-one with outgoing TTC CEO Rick Leary
CityNews Toronto speaks one-on-one with outgoing TTC CEO Rick Leary

As Rick Leary prepares to step down as CEO of the TTC, he spoke one-on-one with CityNews about his tenure, successes and regrets while in the top job. Nick Westoll reports.

2:07
Ontario teen falls to death off cliff at Lynn Canyon Park
Ontario teen falls to death off cliff at Lynn Canyon Park

Fire crews say a 17-year-old boy from Ontario died after falling off a cliff at Lynn Canyon Park in North Vancouver on Sunday. Monika Gul reports that the incident has renewed safety reminders for the area.

3:42
York Region sees dramatic surge in carjackings, shootings
York Region sees dramatic surge in carjackings, shootings

Carjackings have more than doubled and shootings are up 92 per cent in York Region this year. Erica Natividad with what's behind the surge and how police are tackling the issue.

More Videos