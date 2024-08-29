THE BIG STORY PODCAST

When your community becomes a toxic waste dump

Kanesatake
The Mohawk cemetery is seen Thursday, June 18, 2015 in Kanesatake, Que. Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS.

By Analysis by the Big Story Podcast

Posted August 29, 2024 6:45 am.

Last Updated August 29, 2024 6:46 am.

It’s expensive to follow complex disposal protocols for construction waste that often contains toxins. It’s much less expensive to find someone willing or desperate enough to simply allow waste to be dumped directly onto their land, with no regard for the health and environmental impacts.

An Indigenous community in Kanesatake has dealt with this problem for years. Until some community members banded together, at personal risk, to get the story out there and force the government to take action. This week, the government finally did.

Chris Curtis is an investigative journalist and co-founder of The Rover

“It’s a surprisingly forceful response given how lax the government has been for so many years. But as an officer on site told me, that is what happens when the media gets together and puts pressure on the government,” said Curtis. 

Nexus, a company named by reporters covering this story, has denied its role in a comment to La Presse.

The company says it is only responsible for the soil transportation component and assures that it “has not at any time dumped soil into the Ottawa River.” It assures that it “maintains a buffer strip between the natural environments and the deposit site” and reiterates that its “commitment to environmental protection remains unwavering.”

What's open and closed this Labour Day weekend in Toronto
What's open and closed this Labour Day weekend in Toronto

With the days getting shorter and kids ready to return to class, it means the September Labour Day long weekend is upon us. For those looking to get out and take advantage of the final long weekend...

3h ago

TTC board announces Deputy CEO Bruce Macgregor will take over as acting CEO
TTC board announces Deputy CEO Bruce Macgregor will take over as acting CEO

The TTC Board has announced Deputy CEO Bruce Macgregor will take over as the acting CEO to replace Rick Leary. MacGregor joined the transit agency last October after being the Chief Administrative Officer...

15h ago

Teen seeks reduced sentence in Kenneth Lee case over strip searches
Teen seeks reduced sentence in Kenneth Lee case over strip searches

A teen girl who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the alleged swarming of a homeless Toronto man is seeking to have her sentence reduced after she was repeatedly made to strip naked during searches while...

8h ago

Man wanted Canada-wide for 1st-degree murder in Markham realtor's death
Man wanted Canada-wide for 1st-degree murder in Markham realtor's death

York Regional Police (YRP) have issued a Canada-wide warrant for the arrest of a man allegedly linked to the murder of a realtor from Markham whose burned remains were discovered last week in Parry...

1h ago

