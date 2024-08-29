Kate O’Brien wins Canada’s first Paralympic medal with track cycling bronze

Canada's Kate O'Brien celebrates after the women's sprint quarterfinals track cycling competition at the Pan Am Games in Milton, Ontario, Saturday, July 18, 2015.
Canada's Kate O'Brien celebrates after the women's sprint quarterfinals track cycling competition at the Pan Am Games in Milton, Ontario, Saturday, July 18, 2015. (Felipe Dana/AP)

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 29, 2024 10:59 am.

Last Updated August 29, 2024 11:00 am.

Kate O’Brien has won Canada’s first medal at the Paralympic Games in Paris with a bronze in track cycling.

The 36-year-old from Calgary finished third in the women’s C4-5 500-metre time trial at the velodrome behind gold medallist Caroline Groot of the Netherlands and silver medallist Marie Patouillet of France.

O’Brien won a silver medal in her Paralympic debut in Tokyo three years ago.

She raced for Canada at the Olympic Games in Rio in 2016. 

After crashing in 2017 and suffering multiple injuries, including a brain injury, O’Brien switched to para cycling.

She has also won a pair of silver medals at the world para cycling championship in the time trial.

