Man arrested in alleged hate-motivated incident on TTC subway

Toronto police have arrested a 32-year-old man who allegedly spewed antisemitic insults at someone while riding a Toronto Transit Commission subway two weeks ago.

Police say someone boarded the subway at High Park station around 1 p.m. on August 13 and was standing near the man, who they allege began yelling at the victim and made several antisemitic threats and threats of bodily harm.

The victim suffered no physical injuries, according to police.

Police say Vilis Snikers Awan Bahadur of Toronto has been charged with uttering threats.

Investigators say the case is being treated as a suspected hate-motivated offence. If Bahadur is convicted, the Judge will consider hate as an aggravating factor when imposing a sentence.