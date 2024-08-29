Man wanted by police seriously injured after takedown, SIU calls for witnesses

Toronto police investigators say they're searching for a motorcyclist after an officer was struck and seriously injured outside the Rogers Centre Saturday afternoon.

By Denio Lourenco

Posted August 29, 2024 3:55 pm.

The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is calling for witnesses following the arrest of a 28-year-old man in Toronto this past weekend.

Investigators say shortly after 11:15 p.m. on Aug. 24, officers spotted a man who fit the description of a motorcyclist who was wanted by police.

This time the man was on foot near Yonge-Dundas Square.

When officers approached the man, the SIU says he began to flee, but was captured a short time later in the southwest corner of the Square.

No other details of the arrest have been provided, but the SIU says the man complained of pain and was transported to a hospital where he was then treated for a serious injury.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of police, among other officials.

The agency says three investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to the case.

Earlier this week, police released footage of the driver in question. Officers allege that he was “popping wheelies” around Lake Shore Boulevard Avenue West and Rees Street.

Related:

Investigators said that shortly after this was seen, an officer attempted to stop the driver and that’s when the officer was hit by the motorcycle. They said the motorcycle took off afterward.

Updates released by the Toronto Police Service said the officer was taken to a hospital in serious, but non-life-threatening condition.

Officers described the suspect as a male motorcyclist, wearing a green helmet, a green-and-blue shirt, grey pants and red gloves.

The SIU believes many people witnessed the arrest and recorded it with their cell phones. The agency is encouraging anyone with information about this case to come forward.

With files from CityNews Toronto’s Nick Westoll.

