York Regional Police (YRP) say a man wanted for first-degree murder in the death of a Markham realtor has fled Canada.

YRP told CityNews that border officials confirmed that 47-year-old Zhixiong Marko Hu of Markham, Ont., travelled to Hong Kong.

Yuk-Ying Anita Mui, a 56-year-old woman also from Markham, was reported missing by her family on Aug. 9, and her burned remains were later found in Parry Sound, Ont.

The connection between Hu and Mui remains unclear, though authorities believe the wanted man was involved in a real estate transaction with Mui concerning a property in Stouffville, Ont.

Yuk-Ying Anita Mui, 56. YRP confirmed that on Aug. 12, OPP officers discovered a body in Parry Sound, which a coroner positively identified as Mui. Photo: YRP.

An Instagram account associated with Mui showed various images of her listings, often including luxury homes and industrial properties in Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

York Regional Police have said Hu is facing a charge of first-degree murder, and a Canada-wide warrant was issued for his arrest. On Wednesday, a YRP spokesperson confirmed with CityNews that because of the suspect’s whereabouts, the force is collaborating with the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) to expand the geographic parameters of the investigation.

Police say investigators are now set to make an application to Interpol for a red notice, a request for law enforcement worldwide to find and provisionally arrest a suspect.

Three youths (one from Whitby, Ont. and two from Toronto) who were found to be in possession of Mui’s property, including her credit cards, are connected to the woman’s disappearance and face weapons and fraud charges, YRP said. Investigators believe this to be a targeted incident.

Two of the youths were released on bail. A third remains in custody and is awaiting a hearing. A fourth suspect has since been identified as being involved in Mui’s disappearance.

Meanwhile, YRP investigators have seized two vehicles associated with Hu: a white 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van with Ontario licence plate CWHW720 and a grey 2021 Porsche Cayenne SUV with Ontario licence plate CTZT172 and CHCD989.

Authorities believe the Porsche may have had a different licence plate attached to it on Aug. 9 or in the days leading up to that date.

With files from the Canadian Press