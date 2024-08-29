Provincial police announced a substantial award for information in connection with a hit-and-run case near Smiths Falls.

The body of Steven Tate, 34, of Montague Township, was found on Nov. 8, 2023, adjacent to Highway 15. He was reported missing on Nov. 4, the last day he was seen alive, and it’s believed he was struck around 8 p.m. on Nov. 3.

The Lanark County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is now offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest or conviction in the case.

A billboard has also been placed next to Highway 15, close to the location where Steven’s body was found. Police hope this could prompt someone to report any small detail they might remember from last November.

In May, investigators released video and still images of a vehicle, believed to be involved in Steven’s death. The video shows a dark-coloured hatchback or sedan, believed to be a Mazda, which would have damage to the front passenger side.

Officials also released an emotional video with Tate’s mother who implored people to come forward.

“Do the honest thing and turn yourself in,” she said. “They say there’s no worse pain in the world than losing a child and I have been in pain since my child died.”

Detectives want to speak with anyone who may have seen a damaged car potentially matching the description anytime after 8 p.m. on Nov. 3, 2023.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Lanark County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, call Lanark County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.