Police seek teen, man in violent assault and robbery at TTC station

Surveillance image of one of two suspects wanted in connection with a violent assault and robbery at a TTC subway station.
Surveillance image of one of two suspects wanted in connection with a violent assault and robbery at a TTC subway station. TPS/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted August 29, 2024 8:36 pm.

Toronto police are searching for a teen and a man after a violent assault and robbery at a TTC subway station.

Investigators say the two suspects approached someone at the Bathurst subway station just after 2:30 p.m. on August 19 and began assaulting them.

Police say the two continued to assault the victim as they tried to escape, allegedly spraying a noxious substance in their face before grabbing their cell phone and fleeing the scene.

Police say a 17-year-old male is wanted for robbery with a weapon. Any further details about the teen cannot be published under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The second suspect is described as being around 20 years old, five-foot-10 with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black Arc’teryx hooded jacket, a dark-coloured toque, a dark-coloured polo shirt, black pants, black/white shoes and a dark cross-body bag.

