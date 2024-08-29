Texas inmate is exonerated after spending nearly 34 years in prison for wrongful conviction

File photo of a judge's gavel
File photo of a judge's gavel. GETTY IMAGES/Joe Raedle

By Ken Miller, The Associated Press

Posted August 29, 2024 11:58 am.

Last Updated August 29, 2024 1:03 pm.

A Texas man who spent 34 years in prison after being wrongfully convicted of aggravated assault was exonerated Thursday by a Dallas County judge who ruled that he is actually innocent.

The judge approved a motion by the Dallas County District Attorney’s office to dismiss the case against Benjamin Spencer, 59, who was initially convicted in 1987 of murder in the carjacking and death of Jeffrey Young.

“This day has been a long time coming. I am relieved and humbled to help correct this injustice,” said Dallas County Criminal District Attorney John Creuzot.

Spencer, who has maintained his innocence, saw his 1987 conviction later overturned. He was then tried again and convicted and sentenced to life in prison for aggravated robbery of Young.

“Benjamin Spencer is actually innocent; there exists no credible or physical evidence that he was in any way involved in this crime,” said assistant District Attorney Cynthia Garza, who leads the office’s Conviction Integrity Unit.

Prosecution witnesses, including a jailhouse informant seeking leniency, gave false testimony, Creuzot said. He added that prosecutors at the time also failed to provide the defense with evidence that would have excluded Spencer from the crime, including fingerprints.

Spencer was released on bond in 2021 after the district attorney’s office found his constitutional rights were violated and he did not receive a fair trial due to the false witness testimony and withholding of evidence.

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals overturned his conviction earlier this year, sending the case back to Dallas County.

Spencer is one of the top 60 longest-serving inmates to be declared innocent of the crime, according to data kept by The National Registry of Exonerations.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man sought for murder in Markham realtor's death fled to Hong Kong: police
Man sought for murder in Markham realtor's death fled to Hong Kong: police

York Regional Police (YRP) say a man wanted for first-degree murder in the death of a Markham realtor has fled Canada. YRP told CityNews that border officials confirmed that 47-year-old Zhixiong Marko...

2h ago

48 arrests made, over 400 charges laid in Toronto gun crime investigations
48 arrests made, over 400 charges laid in Toronto gun crime investigations

Toronto police have announced they have arrested 48 people and laid over 400 charges in response to a rise in gun crime at the beginning of this year. The first investigation called, Project Community,...

32m ago

More than 30 arrested as Durham police share results of firearms, drugs investigation
More than 30 arrested as Durham police share results of firearms, drugs investigation

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) says more than 30 people are facing nearly 200 charges as part of a multi-jurisdictional firearms and drugs investigation. DRPS says Project Burton has led...

3h ago

Doug Ford in 'majority government territory' as polls put him ahead of Ont. Liberals
Doug Ford in 'majority government territory' as polls put him ahead of Ont. Liberals

Doug Ford’s government appears to be holding strong as early election speculation heats up across Ontario.

1h ago

Top Stories

Man sought for murder in Markham realtor's death fled to Hong Kong: police
Man sought for murder in Markham realtor's death fled to Hong Kong: police

York Regional Police (YRP) say a man wanted for first-degree murder in the death of a Markham realtor has fled Canada. YRP told CityNews that border officials confirmed that 47-year-old Zhixiong Marko...

2h ago

48 arrests made, over 400 charges laid in Toronto gun crime investigations
48 arrests made, over 400 charges laid in Toronto gun crime investigations

Toronto police have announced they have arrested 48 people and laid over 400 charges in response to a rise in gun crime at the beginning of this year. The first investigation called, Project Community,...

32m ago

More than 30 arrested as Durham police share results of firearms, drugs investigation
More than 30 arrested as Durham police share results of firearms, drugs investigation

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) says more than 30 people are facing nearly 200 charges as part of a multi-jurisdictional firearms and drugs investigation. DRPS says Project Burton has led...

3h ago

Doug Ford in 'majority government territory' as polls put him ahead of Ont. Liberals
Doug Ford in 'majority government territory' as polls put him ahead of Ont. Liberals

Doug Ford’s government appears to be holding strong as early election speculation heats up across Ontario.

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:32
One woman dead after fire in basement of a Toronto home
One woman dead after fire in basement of a Toronto home

A fire in the basement of a home in Toronto’s west end has left one woman dead and several others injured. Afua Baah has the details as investigators try to determine whether the fire was set intentionally.

21h ago

2:08
Woman dead, others injured in Toronto house fire
Woman dead, others injured in Toronto house fire

A woman is dead, and a man is fighting for his life in hospital following a fire that broke out in the basement of a two-storey home in Toronto's Dufferin Grove neighbourhood.
4:59
CityNews Toronto speaks one-on-one with outgoing TTC CEO Rick Leary
CityNews Toronto speaks one-on-one with outgoing TTC CEO Rick Leary

As Rick Leary prepares to step down as CEO of the TTC, he spoke one-on-one with CityNews about his tenure, successes and regrets while in the top job. Nick Westoll reports.

2:07
Ontario teen falls to death off cliff at Lynn Canyon Park
Ontario teen falls to death off cliff at Lynn Canyon Park

Fire crews say a 17-year-old boy from Ontario died after falling off a cliff at Lynn Canyon Park in North Vancouver on Sunday. Monika Gul reports that the incident has renewed safety reminders for the area.

3:42
York Region sees dramatic surge in carjackings, shootings
York Region sees dramatic surge in carjackings, shootings

Carjackings have more than doubled and shootings are up 92 per cent in York Region this year. Erica Natividad with what's behind the surge and how police are tackling the issue.

More Videos