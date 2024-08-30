Will Canada’s EV tariffs on China actually work?

By announcing a 100 per cent tariff on all electric vehicles produced in China, Canada is following in America’s footsteps. But we’re a much smaller economy than the US, which means these tariffs may not have the intended impact.

Moshe Lander is a senior lecturer in economics at Concordia University in Montreal.

“I don’t see that there’s a strong economic logic in anything the government is trying to achieve here; it just smacks of politics,” says Lander.

Of course, the intended impact also varies depending on whom you ask. Is it to score the government a few polling points? To protect Canadian EV production? Take a human rights stand? Get more Canadians into electric vehicles? There’s no way even a 100 per cent tariff can accomplish all of that, so what will this policy really do?

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.