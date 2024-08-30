THE BIG STORY PODCAST

Will Canada’s EV tariffs on China actually work?

Electric vehicles
Chinese firms can sell EVs for as little as $12,000. China’s solar cell plants and steel and aluminum mills have enough capacity to meet much of the world’s demand. Chinese officials argue their production keeps prices low and would aid a transition to a green economy. Photo: FLICKR.

By Analysis by the Big Story Podcast

Posted August 30, 2024 8:25 am.

Last Updated August 30, 2024 8:29 am.

By announcing a 100 per cent tariff on all electric vehicles produced in China, Canada is following in America’s footsteps. But we’re a much smaller economy than the US, which means these tariffs may not have the intended impact.

Moshe Lander is a senior lecturer in economics at Concordia University in Montreal.

“I don’t see that there’s a strong economic logic in anything the government is trying to achieve here; it just smacks of politics,” says Lander.

Of course, the intended impact also varies depending on whom you ask. Is it to score the government a few polling points? To protect Canadian EV production? Take a human rights stand? Get more Canadians into electric vehicles? There’s no way even a 100 per cent tariff can accomplish all of that, so what will this policy really do? 

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.

