Dumbbell toy from Fisher-Price Baby Biceps Gift Set recalled due to choking hazard

Health Canada says a recall has been issued for the dumbbell toy from the Fisher-Price Baby Biceps Gift Set because of a choking hazard.

A kettlebell toy, protein shake bottle and wearable headband that are also part of the set are not included in the recall.

The agency says grey caps on the end of the dumbbell toys can come off, posing a choking hazard to infants.

It says as of Aug. 15, Fisher-Price has received four reports in Canada and seven in the United States of the ends of the dumbbell toy coming off, with no reports of injuries.

Health Canada says the affected products were distributed to Canada between June 2020 and April 2024 and about 44,500 units were sold.

Customers are being told to immediately stop using the dumbbell toy, take it away from young children and contact Fisher-Price for a partial refund.

The recall was jointly issued by Health Canada, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Mattel, which owns Fisher-Price.