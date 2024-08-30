Feds, Toronto to provide over $323M to reduce flooding risk in Rockcliffe-Smythe

Mayor Olivia Chow makes an announcement alongside York-South Weston Hussen Ahmed.
Mayor Olivia Chow makes an announcement alongside York-South Weston Hussen Ahmed. CITYNEWS

By Meredith Bond

Posted August 30, 2024 11:25 am.

The City of Toronto and the federal government have announced they will invest over $323 million to reduce the flooding risk in the Rockcliffe-Smythe area.

Recent heavy rain in Toronto led to significant damage in the Black Creek and the Lavender Creek areas.

The project will modify the creek channels, construct a new flood protection wall, replace several bridges, and complete culvert replacements. It will also improve the local sewer systems and roads.

“Each time it rains, residents of this community are worried their basements might flood and their homes might be damaged. By investing in flood protection, we can mitigate the costly impacts of flooding on people’s homes and our public infrastructure,” said Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow.

“Together, we can help make the Rockcliffe-Smythe community more resilient to the impacts of climate change.”

In a release, the governments said these investments also have major economy-wide benefits later on, with every dollar invested in adapting for climate-related disasters returning as much as $13 to $15 in benefits.

The federal government will contribute over $129.3 million to this project through the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund, while Toronto is investing over $193.7 million.

Toronto says record-breaking rain in July led to flooding damage across the city, especially on July 16, when 97.8 millimetres fell, more than a month’s worth of rain.

Initial estimates put the total insured damage caused by flash flooding in Toronto and other parts of southern Ontario in July at more than $940 million.

North York Harvest Food Bank, located near Black Creek, sustained major damage and food loss in the flooding, which they pegged at close to $50,000.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

NHL's Johnny Gaudreau, brother Matthew killed by suspected drunk driver in N.J.
NHL's Johnny Gaudreau, brother Matthew killed by suspected drunk driver in N.J.

Columbus Blue Jackets winger Johnny Gaudreau and his younger brother Matthew were fatally struck by a suspected drunk driver as they rode their bicycles in New Jersey on Thursday night. Johnny Gaudreau...

3h ago

Teen charged for animal cruelty in Riverdale
Teen charged for animal cruelty in Riverdale

Toronto police are investigating a case of animal cruelty in the Riverdale neighbourhood involving a teenage boy. A 16-year-old boy was arrested on Aug. 26th and charged with unnecessary pain/suffering...

1h ago

Man fatally shot in Brampton, homicide unit investigating
Man fatally shot in Brampton, homicide unit investigating

Peel Regional Police (PRP) have launched a homicide investigation after a man was found fatally shot in Brampton. PRP officers were notified of a suspicious vehicle in the Saint Tropez Court and Millstone...

2h ago

One person seriously injured in stabbing at Sherbourne and Dundas
One person seriously injured in stabbing at Sherbourne and Dundas

One person is in hospital after an early morning stabbing in the Sherbourne Street and Dundas Street East area on Friday. Police were called to the location for reports of a stabbing shortly after 7:30...

4h ago

Top Stories

NHL's Johnny Gaudreau, brother Matthew killed by suspected drunk driver in N.J.
NHL's Johnny Gaudreau, brother Matthew killed by suspected drunk driver in N.J.

Columbus Blue Jackets winger Johnny Gaudreau and his younger brother Matthew were fatally struck by a suspected drunk driver as they rode their bicycles in New Jersey on Thursday night. Johnny Gaudreau...

3h ago

Teen charged for animal cruelty in Riverdale
Teen charged for animal cruelty in Riverdale

Toronto police are investigating a case of animal cruelty in the Riverdale neighbourhood involving a teenage boy. A 16-year-old boy was arrested on Aug. 26th and charged with unnecessary pain/suffering...

1h ago

Man fatally shot in Brampton, homicide unit investigating
Man fatally shot in Brampton, homicide unit investigating

Peel Regional Police (PRP) have launched a homicide investigation after a man was found fatally shot in Brampton. PRP officers were notified of a suspicious vehicle in the Saint Tropez Court and Millstone...

2h ago

One person seriously injured in stabbing at Sherbourne and Dundas
One person seriously injured in stabbing at Sherbourne and Dundas

One person is in hospital after an early morning stabbing in the Sherbourne Street and Dundas Street East area on Friday. Police were called to the location for reports of a stabbing shortly after 7:30...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:39
32 arrested following investigation into Oshawa gang
32 arrested following investigation into Oshawa gang

Durham police say a 6 month investigation into an Oshawa-based gang resulted in 32 arrests and more than 180 charges laid. Erica Natividad with the details and ongoing frustration from police over repeat offenders.

16h ago

2:38
Convenience store caught allegedly selling booze before the new rules kick in
Convenience store caught allegedly selling booze before the new rules kick in

Mabelle Tuck Shop was busted allegedly selling alcohol before the new rules kick in next week, as the AGCO steps up enforcement.

19h ago

1:39
CNE gets set to host the annual Air Show
CNE gets set to host the annual Air Show

There is high flying action at the CNE this weekend - it's the annual Canadian International Air Show. Our David Zura has a preview that may let your spirit fly. 

20h ago

2:11
TTC names acting CEO to mind the gap until permanent leader is found
TTC names acting CEO to mind the gap until permanent leader is found

TTC deputy CEO Bruce Macgregor has been named acting CEO as the lengthy process to replace Rick Leary continues. Michelle Mackey reports.

3:14
High-ranking Toronto officer demoted for 2 years for helping mentees cheat
High-ranking Toronto officer demoted for 2 years for helping mentees cheat

A high-ranking Toronto officer is being demoted for 2 years after admitting to helping mentees cheat in a promotional interview process. Erica Natividad reports.

More Videos