The City of Toronto and the federal government have announced they will invest over $323 million to reduce the flooding risk in the Rockcliffe-Smythe area.

Recent heavy rain in Toronto led to significant damage in the Black Creek and the Lavender Creek areas.

The project will modify the creek channels, construct a new flood protection wall, replace several bridges, and complete culvert replacements. It will also improve the local sewer systems and roads.

“Each time it rains, residents of this community are worried their basements might flood and their homes might be damaged. By investing in flood protection, we can mitigate the costly impacts of flooding on people’s homes and our public infrastructure,” said Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow.

“Together, we can help make the Rockcliffe-Smythe community more resilient to the impacts of climate change.”

In a release, the governments said these investments also have major economy-wide benefits later on, with every dollar invested in adapting for climate-related disasters returning as much as $13 to $15 in benefits.

The federal government will contribute over $129.3 million to this project through the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund, while Toronto is investing over $193.7 million.

Toronto says record-breaking rain in July led to flooding damage across the city, especially on July 16, when 97.8 millimetres fell, more than a month’s worth of rain.

Initial estimates put the total insured damage caused by flash flooding in Toronto and other parts of southern Ontario in July at more than $940 million.

North York Harvest Food Bank, located near Black Creek, sustained major damage and food loss in the flooding, which they pegged at close to $50,000.