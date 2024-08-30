One person seriously injured in stabbing at Sherbourne and Dundas
Posted August 30, 2024 8:34 am.
Last Updated August 30, 2024 8:35 am.
One person is in hospital after an early morning stabbing in the Sherbourne Street and Dundas Street East area on Friday.
Police were called to the location for reports of a stabbing shortly after 7:30 a.m.
Paramedics say the victim was taken to hospital via emergency run with serious, possibly critical injuries.
There is no suspect description available at this time.