Teen charged for animal cruelty in Riverdale

Toronto police are investigating a case of animal cruelty in the Riverdale neighbourhood involving a teenage boy.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested on Aug. 26th and charged with unnecessary pain/suffering or injury to an animal. He was in custody for an unspecified amount of time and then released.

Police have not confirmed any details of the incident and say they cannot provide further information as the case involves a youth and is before the courts. They also did not confirm if the youth was previously known to police.

Police say there is no risk to public or animals in the area at this time.