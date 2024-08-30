Woman killed in Dufferin Grove fire was victim of homicide: police

Police say a woman who was pronounced dead following a house fire in Dufferin Grove earlier this week was the victim of a homicide.

Investigators say 27-year-old Jessica Perez Ocampo of Toronto was one of two people pulled from a fire at 140 Rusholme Road near College and Dufferin Streets shortly after midnight on August 28. She was pronounced dead at the scene while a man was taken to hospital in critical condition.

On Friday, 27-year-old Roberto Mendez of Toronto was pronounced dead in hospital.

Det. Sgt. Mike Taylor said Ocampo was killed in the basement apartment and that they believe Mendez was responsible for her death.

Taylor would not say if Ocampo was killed prior to the fire or confirm the exact cause of death, saying only that she sustained trauma to her body.

“This is not a random act, this was an isolated incident and we are continuing to investigate,” said Taylor adding that they believe the pair were in a relationship but he did not elaborate.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.