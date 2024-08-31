Cyclist who was struck by driver dies in hospital, police seek witnesses

A 26-year-old cyclist has died following a collision in Etobicoke.

Police say a woman was riding her bike westbound on Burnhamthorpe Road and approaching Kipling Avenue when a 28-year-old man driving a 2019 Volkswagen Jetta crashed into her.

The cyclist was transported to hospital with serious injuries on Sat. Aug. 24 and died one week later.

Officers say an investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.