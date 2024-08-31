Cyclist who was struck by driver dies in hospital, police seek witnesses

Cyclists ride on the designated Bloor Street bike lanes in Toronto on Oct. 12, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By Denio Lourenco

Posted August 31, 2024 2:59 pm.

A 26-year-old cyclist has died following a collision in Etobicoke.

Police say a woman was riding her bike westbound on Burnhamthorpe Road and approaching Kipling Avenue when a 28-year-old man driving a 2019 Volkswagen Jetta crashed into her.

The cyclist was transported to hospital with serious injuries on Sat. Aug. 24 and died one week later.

Officers say an investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man, 64, killed in ‘targeted’ Danforth shooting: police
Man, 64, killed in ‘targeted’ Danforth shooting: police

Police say the incident happened around 11:30 p.m. on Friday at a residence in Scarborough, near Danforth and Warden Avenues.

25m ago

Woman killed in Dufferin Grove fire was victim of homicide: police
Woman killed in Dufferin Grove fire was victim of homicide: police

Police say a woman who was pronounced dead following a house fire in Dufferin Grove earlier this week was the victim of a homicide. Investigators say 27-year-old Jessica Perez Ocampo of Toronto was...

3h ago

Protesters call for Toronto’s annual Air Show to be cancelled
Protesters call for Toronto’s annual Air Show to be cancelled

While the annual Air Show during the final weekend of the CNE prepares to takeoff, protesters are gathering for a demonstration against the popular event.

1h ago

Young girls are using anti-aging products they see on social media. The harm is more than skin deep
Young girls are using anti-aging products they see on social media. The harm is more than skin deep

Girls as young as 8 are turning up at dermatologists’ offices with rashes, chemical burns and other allergic reactions to products not intended for children’s sensitive skin.

4h ago

Top Stories

Man, 64, killed in ‘targeted’ Danforth shooting: police
Man, 64, killed in ‘targeted’ Danforth shooting: police

Police say the incident happened around 11:30 p.m. on Friday at a residence in Scarborough, near Danforth and Warden Avenues.

25m ago

Woman killed in Dufferin Grove fire was victim of homicide: police
Woman killed in Dufferin Grove fire was victim of homicide: police

Police say a woman who was pronounced dead following a house fire in Dufferin Grove earlier this week was the victim of a homicide. Investigators say 27-year-old Jessica Perez Ocampo of Toronto was...

3h ago

Protesters call for Toronto’s annual Air Show to be cancelled
Protesters call for Toronto’s annual Air Show to be cancelled

While the annual Air Show during the final weekend of the CNE prepares to takeoff, protesters are gathering for a demonstration against the popular event.

1h ago

Young girls are using anti-aging products they see on social media. The harm is more than skin deep
Young girls are using anti-aging products they see on social media. The harm is more than skin deep

Girls as young as 8 are turning up at dermatologists’ offices with rashes, chemical burns and other allergic reactions to products not intended for children’s sensitive skin.

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:05
Waterfront Toronto seeks to create Canadas most unique playground
Waterfront Toronto seeks to create Canadas most unique playground

As the redevelopment of the Port Lands continues Waterfront Toronto has their sights set on creating the most unique playground in the country. Audra Brown with a look at what the massive playpark could look like IF they get the funding.

20h ago

2:18
Toronto Pearson airport begins decade-long expansion, renewal program
Toronto Pearson airport begins decade-long expansion, renewal program

With passenger demand expected to soar at the Toronto Pearson International Airport in the coming years, the GTAA has begun a decade-long infrastructure renewal and expansion program. Nick Westoll has more.

20h ago

2:24
NHL star Johnny Gaudreau and brother killed by alleged drunk driver
NHL star Johnny Gaudreau and brother killed by alleged drunk driver

The hockey community reacts to the death of NHL player Johnny Gaudreau and his younger brother Matthew. CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn has the story.

21h ago

2:18
Toronto makes deal with feds to help flood issues
Toronto makes deal with feds to help flood issues

Toronto is continuing to grapple with how to deal with unprecedented flooding following heavy rain storms. David Zura on a partnership with the feds to help reduce flooding risk in one community.

23h ago

2:45
Engine failure leaves family in 8-month bind
Engine failure leaves family in 8-month bind

An Oakville family is speaking out after their months long battle with a major auto manufacturer to get an engine that failed replaced. Pat Taney reports.

More Videos