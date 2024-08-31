Driver facing charges after single-vehicle crash in Etobicoke
Posted August 31, 2024 8:14 am.
Last Updated August 31, 2024 8:22 am.
Two people are in hospital following a single-vehicle collision in Etobicoke early Saturday morning.
Toronto police say a vehicle rolled over near Dixon Road and Highway 27 around 4:30 a.m.
Fire crews extracted the driver and a passenger from the vehicle. Both have non-life threatening injuries.
Police say one individual is facing impaired driving charges as a result of the crash.
Roads in the area are closed for investigation.