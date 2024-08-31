Harris calls Trump’s appearance at Arlington a ‘political stunt’ that ‘disrespected sacred ground’

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign rally in Savannah, Ga., Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

By The Associated Press

Posted August 31, 2024 7:43 pm.

Last Updated August 31, 2024 8:27 pm.

Vice President Kamala Harris said former President Donald Trump “disrespected sacred ground” in his recent appearance at Arlington National Cemetery, where the Republican nominee took and distributed images despite a federal prohibition on campaign activity on the grounds.

Harris, in a statement posted Saturday on the social media platform X, cited reports that Trump’s campaign aides created an altercation with a cemetery staffer and proceeded to take photographs and film the former president, including at the graves of Afghanistan war veterans, after being warned about rules at the site.

“Let me be clear: the former president disrespected sacred ground, all for the sake of a political stunt,” Harris said, calling Arlington a “solemn place where we come together to honor American heroes … not a place for politics.”

The original incident stemmed from Trump’s and Republicans’ continued criticism of President Joe Biden and now Harris for the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. At the invitation of some family members of service members killed during the withdrawal, Trump laid wreaths last Monday in honor of Sgt. Nicole Gee, Staff Sgt. Darin Hoover and Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss. They were among 13 U.S. service members and more than 100 Afghans who died in an Aug. 26, 2021, bombing at Hamid Karzai International Airport.

Trump’s campaign was warned about not taking photographs before an altercation at the cemetery, according to defense officials. Officials have said since that an Arlington employee whom two Trump campaign staff members allegedly “verbally abused and pushed” aside has declined to press charges. The Trump campaign has since lashed out at Pentagon officials, with a top campaign adviser, Chris LaCivita, referring to military spokespersons as “hacks.” Trump campaign officials say it had permission to bring someone to take video.

Since Biden ended his reelection bid, Trump has been zeroing in on Harris and her roles in foreign policy decisions. He has specifically highlighted the vice president’s statements that she was the last person in the room before Biden made the decision on Afghanistan.

Biden’s administration was following a withdrawal commitment and timeline that the Trump administration had negotiated with the Taliban in 2020. A 2022 review by a government-appointed special investigator concluded decisions made by both Trump and Biden were the key factors leading to the rapid collapse of Afghanistan’s military and the Taliban takeover.

Harris on Saturday alluded to Trump’s history of picking fights with veterans and repeated allegations that he has “called our fallen service members ‘suckers’ and ‘losers’ and disparaged Medal of Honor recipients.”

“This is a man who is unable to comprehend anything other than service to himself,” Harris said. “I will always honor the service and sacrifice of all of America’s fallen heroes. … And I will never politicize them.”

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police make arrest after man found dead in car in Brampton
Police make arrest after man found dead in car in Brampton

An arrest has been made after a man was shot and killed in Brampton early Friday morning. Peel Regional Police were called to a home on Millstone Drive near Chinguacousy Road and Steeles Avenue West...

2h ago

18 drivers ticketed $615 each for using cellphone at highway crash scene
18 drivers ticketed $615 each for using cellphone at highway crash scene

Police say 18 drivers were ticketed for allegedly using their phones to video a serious crash on Highway 401 on Saturday morning. Lennox and Addington County Provincial Police say they were called to...

5h ago

Man, 64, killed in ‘targeted’ Danforth shooting: police
Man, 64, killed in ‘targeted’ Danforth shooting: police

Police say the incident happened around 11:30 p.m. on Friday at a residence in Scarborough, near Danforth and Warden Avenues.

1h ago

Toronto Zoo says orangutan used 'cartwheel-like motion' to escape habitat
Toronto Zoo says orangutan used 'cartwheel-like motion' to escape habitat

The Toronto Zoo says it has figured out how one of its orangutans managed to escape its outdoor habitat earlier this week. On Friday the zoo said Kembali managed to access an area just outside of its...

3h ago

Top Stories

Police make arrest after man found dead in car in Brampton
Police make arrest after man found dead in car in Brampton

An arrest has been made after a man was shot and killed in Brampton early Friday morning. Peel Regional Police were called to a home on Millstone Drive near Chinguacousy Road and Steeles Avenue West...

2h ago

18 drivers ticketed $615 each for using cellphone at highway crash scene
18 drivers ticketed $615 each for using cellphone at highway crash scene

Police say 18 drivers were ticketed for allegedly using their phones to video a serious crash on Highway 401 on Saturday morning. Lennox and Addington County Provincial Police say they were called to...

5h ago

Man, 64, killed in ‘targeted’ Danforth shooting: police
Man, 64, killed in ‘targeted’ Danforth shooting: police

Police say the incident happened around 11:30 p.m. on Friday at a residence in Scarborough, near Danforth and Warden Avenues.

1h ago

Toronto Zoo says orangutan used 'cartwheel-like motion' to escape habitat
Toronto Zoo says orangutan used 'cartwheel-like motion' to escape habitat

The Toronto Zoo says it has figured out how one of its orangutans managed to escape its outdoor habitat earlier this week. On Friday the zoo said Kembali managed to access an area just outside of its...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:27
Man fatally shot in Brampton, homicide unit investigating
Man fatally shot in Brampton, homicide unit investigating

Peel Regional Police say one man was shot dead inside a running vehicle in Brampton. As Jazan Grewal reports, the homicide unit has taken over the investigation.
2:05
Waterfront Toronto seeks to create Canadas most unique playground
Waterfront Toronto seeks to create Canadas most unique playground

As the redevelopment of the Port Lands continues Waterfront Toronto has their sights set on creating the most unique playground in the country. Audra Brown with a look at what the massive playpark could look like IF they get the funding.

2:18
Toronto Pearson airport begins decade-long expansion, renewal program
Toronto Pearson airport begins decade-long expansion, renewal program

With passenger demand expected to soar at the Toronto Pearson International Airport in the coming years, the GTAA has begun a decade-long infrastructure renewal and expansion program. Nick Westoll has more.
3:11
Business Report: Gas prices falling ahead of long weekend
Business Report: Gas prices falling ahead of long weekend

Gas prices have fallen to levels we haven't seen in a while. Plus, a complaint is filed after the federal government ordered railway employees back to work, and the economy is defying the expectations of many experts. Ari Rabinovitch explains.
2:24
NHL star Johnny Gaudreau and brother killed by alleged drunk driver
NHL star Johnny Gaudreau and brother killed by alleged drunk driver

The hockey community reacts to the death of NHL player Johnny Gaudreau and his younger brother Matthew. CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn has the story.

More Videos