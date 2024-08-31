Police make arrest after man found dead in car in Brampton

An arrest has been made after a man was shot and killed in Brampton early Friday morning.

Peel Regional Police were called to a home on Millstone Drive near Chinguacousy Road and Steeles Avenue West around 1 a.m. after receiving reports of a suspicious vehicle in the area.

When police arrived they found a man in a car suffering from fatal gunshot wounds.

A witness tells CityNews they were inside their home when they noticed a suspicious vehicle in their driveway. The homeowner went to check and found the driver unresponsive and called 911.

Investigators have not released the identity of the man at the request of the family.

Homicide detectives arrested a Brampton man in his 20s shortly before midnight on August 30 and have charged him with first degree murder.

The name of the suspect has not been released.

“While the motive for the shooting remains under investigation, detectives are confident that this shooting was isolated to the individuals involved and does not appear to be random,” police said in a statement released Saturday evening.

Police say they are continuing to investigate the incident and anyone with information is asked to contact them.