Police make arrest after man found dead in car in Brampton

PRP officers were notified of a suspicious vehicle in the Saint Tropez Court and Millstone Drive area near Chinguacousy Road and Steeles Avenue West at around 1 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 30. Photo: Peter Dworschak/CityNews.

By John Marchesan

Posted August 31, 2024 7:54 pm.

An arrest has been made after a man was shot and killed in Brampton early Friday morning.

Peel Regional Police were called to a home on Millstone Drive near Chinguacousy Road and Steeles Avenue West around 1 a.m. after receiving reports of a suspicious vehicle in the area.

When police arrived they found a man in a car suffering from fatal gunshot wounds.

A witness tells CityNews they were inside their home when they noticed a suspicious vehicle in their driveway. The homeowner went to check and found the driver unresponsive and called 911.

Investigators have not released the identity of the man at the request of the family.

Homicide detectives arrested a Brampton man in his 20s shortly before midnight on August 30 and have charged him with first degree murder.

The name of the suspect has not been released.

“While the motive for the shooting remains under investigation, detectives are confident that this shooting was isolated to the individuals involved and does not appear to be random,” police said in a statement released Saturday evening.

Police say they are continuing to investigate the incident and anyone with information is asked to contact them.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

18 drivers ticketed $615 each for using cellphone at highway crash scene
18 drivers ticketed $615 each for using cellphone at highway crash scene

Police say 18 drivers were ticketed for allegedly using their phones to video a serious crash on Highway 401 on Saturday morning. Lennox and Addington County Provincial Police say they were called to...

3h ago

Man, 64, killed in ‘targeted’ Danforth shooting: police
Man, 64, killed in ‘targeted’ Danforth shooting: police

Police say the incident happened around 11:30 p.m. on Friday at a residence in Scarborough, near Danforth and Warden Avenues.

1h ago

Toronto Zoo says orangutan used 'cartwheel-like motion' to escape habitat
Toronto Zoo says orangutan used 'cartwheel-like motion' to escape habitat

The Toronto Zoo says it has figured out how one of its orangutans managed to escape its outdoor habitat earlier this week. On Friday the zoo said Kembali managed to access an area just outside of its...

1h ago

Man seriously injured in Eglinton Flats shooting
Man seriously injured in Eglinton Flats shooting

A man has suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries following a shooting in the city's west end. Toronto police say a man walked into a local hospital in the area of Jane Street and Eglinton...

2h ago

Top Stories

18 drivers ticketed $615 each for using cellphone at highway crash scene
18 drivers ticketed $615 each for using cellphone at highway crash scene

Police say 18 drivers were ticketed for allegedly using their phones to video a serious crash on Highway 401 on Saturday morning. Lennox and Addington County Provincial Police say they were called to...

3h ago

Man, 64, killed in ‘targeted’ Danforth shooting: police
Man, 64, killed in ‘targeted’ Danforth shooting: police

Police say the incident happened around 11:30 p.m. on Friday at a residence in Scarborough, near Danforth and Warden Avenues.

1h ago

Toronto Zoo says orangutan used 'cartwheel-like motion' to escape habitat
Toronto Zoo says orangutan used 'cartwheel-like motion' to escape habitat

The Toronto Zoo says it has figured out how one of its orangutans managed to escape its outdoor habitat earlier this week. On Friday the zoo said Kembali managed to access an area just outside of its...

1h ago

Man seriously injured in Eglinton Flats shooting
Man seriously injured in Eglinton Flats shooting

A man has suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries following a shooting in the city's west end. Toronto police say a man walked into a local hospital in the area of Jane Street and Eglinton...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:05
Waterfront Toronto seeks to create Canadas most unique playground
Waterfront Toronto seeks to create Canadas most unique playground

As the redevelopment of the Port Lands continues Waterfront Toronto has their sights set on creating the most unique playground in the country. Audra Brown with a look at what the massive playpark could look like IF they get the funding.

2:18
Toronto Pearson airport begins decade-long expansion, renewal program
Toronto Pearson airport begins decade-long expansion, renewal program

With passenger demand expected to soar at the Toronto Pearson International Airport in the coming years, the GTAA has begun a decade-long infrastructure renewal and expansion program. Nick Westoll has more.
3:11
Business Report: Gas prices falling ahead of long weekend
Business Report: Gas prices falling ahead of long weekend

Gas prices have fallen to levels we haven't seen in a while. Plus, a complaint is filed after the federal government ordered railway employees back to work, and the economy is defying the expectations of many experts. Ari Rabinovitch explains.
2:24
NHL star Johnny Gaudreau and brother killed by alleged drunk driver
NHL star Johnny Gaudreau and brother killed by alleged drunk driver

The hockey community reacts to the death of NHL player Johnny Gaudreau and his younger brother Matthew. CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn has the story.

2:18
Toronto makes deal with feds to help flood issues
Toronto makes deal with feds to help flood issues

Toronto is continuing to grapple with how to deal with unprecedented flooding following heavy rain storms. David Zura on a partnership with the feds to help reduce flooding risk in one community.
More Videos