Cyclist seriously injured in east end hit-and-run

A cyclist was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in the east end Saturday afternoon.

Investigators were called to the Coxwell Avenue and Gerrard Street area just after 2:30 p.m. following reports of a collision.

When emergency personnel arrived they found a female cyclist had been struck and had fallen under a parked school bus. They were taken to a nearby trauma centre with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the vehicle which struck the cyclist fled the scene but was located a short while later. No word on what charges the driver is facing at this time.