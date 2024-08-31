Storm creeps through Japan, bringing heavy rainfall to some spots for days

People makes his way through a flooded street as the city was hit by heavy rain in Ogaki, central Japan, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, following a tropical storm in the area. (Natsumi Yasumoto/Kyodo News via AP)

By Yuri Kageyama, The Associated Press

Posted August 31, 2024 9:25 pm.

TOKYO (AP) — Tropical Storm Shanshan brought torrential rain Sunday to Japan ’s Shizuoka area, 180 kilometers (110 miles) southwest of Tokyo, as weather officials warned the storm would linger for several more days.

Shanshan, packing winds of 65 kph (40 mph), made landfall Thursday, leaving landslides, flooded rivers, torn branches and scattered debris in its path. In southwestern Japan, people were busy cleaning up muddied homes and throwing out broken appliances.

The storm is so far connected with at least six deaths, including three people who were trapped in a mudslide. It left one person missing and 127 people injured, according to Japanese public broadcaster NHK, which compiles reports from local governments.

Shanshan was traveling extremely slowly and barely moving at all as of Sunday morning, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

It triggered rainfall in an extensive area, even in places not in its path, such as the northernmost main island of Hokkaido, according to the agency.

Some homes became lopsided as roofs caved in, while vehicles passed through brown water.

Shanshan initially crept across the southwestern Japanese islands of Kyushu and Shikoku, then reached the main island of Honshu, meandering into coastal waters at one point but later moving back onto land.

Landslide warnings were issued in parts of Hamamatsu and Izu cities in Shizuoka Prefecture and Yokohama in Kanagawa, a port city near Tokyo, as well as at-risk spots in Tokyo. Tokyo in recent days saw mostly cloudy skies, speckled with moments of sudden and intense showers.

People living in areas at risk for landslides were told to evacuate to local stadiums and community centers as a cautionary measure. Shanshan’s exact route remains uncertain. It’s expected to gradually move north Monday, then out over the Sea of Japan.

Yuri Kageyama, The Associated Press


