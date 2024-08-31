Woman assaulted in downtown core, man located with stab wounds: police

A man and a woman are in hospital after a stabbing in the downtown core early Saturday morning.

Toronto police say the incident happened in the area of Gerrard Street West and Yonge Street just after 3:30 a.m.

The man was stabbed while the female victim was assaulted, according to officers. Both parties have non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the man was arrested at the scene, but have not released any other details.